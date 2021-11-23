DH Evening Brief: November 23, 2021

How Facebook's fake news helped fuel Europe's border crisis
After more than a week sleeping in a frigid encampment on the border between Belarus and Poland and an abortive foray across the frontier repelled by pepper spray and police batons, Mohammad Faraj gave up this month and retreated to a warm hotel in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.
Modi farm U-turn gives divided opponents another chance to unite
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move to repeal farm reform laws in the face of persistent protests — his biggest policy U-turn since taking office — handed his opponents momentum ahead of crucial state elections. The question is whether they can finally take advantage.
Taiwan, a small 35,000 square kilometres island country in East Asia, is officially known as the Republic of China (ROC). Through a series of events, Taiwan finds itself in the crosshairs of the two superpowers, the United States and China (officially, the People's Republic of China).
Supreme Court rejects plea for change in land use for Central Vista
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition, challenging the change of land use of a part of Central Vista project from recreational to residential for the official residence of the Vice President.
Allahabad HC finds oral sex with child 'less serious', reduces convict's sentence by three years
In a decision that has sent shock waves all around, the Allahabad High Court has lowered the penalty imposed by the Special Sessions Court on one Sonu Kushwaha, a convict, found guilty of having oral sex with a 10-year-old minor child in lieu of Rs 20.
Kerala slowly turning into Syria, says BJP
The BJP on Tuesday said the Popular Front of India (PFI) was behind the recent killings in Kerala, and that the state was slowly turning into Syria.
K L Rahul ruled out of Test series against New Zealand; Suryakumar Yadav added to squad
India, already missing a host of top names, suffered a big blow ahead of their opening test against New Zealand at home when batter KL Rahul was ruled out of the two-match series with a thigh injury.
