DH Evening Brief: November 24, 2021

Cabinet clears bill to repeal 3 controversial farm laws
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill to repeal the threefarmlaws, which triggered protests at Delhi borders by thousands of farmers. This was announced by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The United States uses more gasoline than any other nation in the world, and lately Americans have grown concerned about the swift rise in costs at the pump. The White House on Tuesday announced plans to release millions of barrels of oil from strategic reserves in coordination with other nations in hopes of lowering costs.
What made Andhra Pradesh CM withdraw 3-capital legislation
Jagan-anna maata tappadu, madama tippadu(Jagan never breaks his word, never backs down) is the favourite catchphrase of YSRCP supporters, used to send out a message to detractors questioning the Andhra Pradesh chief minister's actions, intentions.
Madras High Court stays acquisition of Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence
The Madras High Court on Wednesday quashed an order by the erstwhile AIADMK government to acquire the palatial bungalow owned by late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa in upscale Poes Garden and convert it into a memorial for her.
Hinduja family feud puts a century-old business empire in jeopardy
With a collective net worth of about Rs 1.11 lakh crore($15billion), the four brothers always presented a united front, with little to suggest that not all was well in the House of Hinduja. Until last year. That’s when a London judgment shed light on the conflict in the family.
ACB raids 15 govt officials across Karnataka over disproportionate assets
The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday launched simultaneous search operations in as many as 60 places across Karnataka targeting 15 government officials of various departments on charges of disproportionate assets.
Farm owner files complaint after chickens 'die of shock from loud music'
In a bizarre incident, Odisha's 'old MacDonald'has claimed that his chickens went 'cluck cluck cluck' and died on listening to loud music that was being played at a wedding ceremony next door.
