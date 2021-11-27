DH Evening Brief: November 27, 2021

Omicron Covid-19 variant a concern, but vaccines likely to work
Scientific experts at the World Health Organization warned Friday that a new coronavirus variant discovered in southern Africa was a “variant of concern,” the most serious category the agency uses for such tracking.
PM Modi briefed about Omicron; asks officials to review plans to ease international travel restrictions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Saturday briefed about the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and he asked officials to review the plans to ease international travel restrictions in light of the "emerging new evidence".
2 South African nationals test Covid positive in Bengaluru
Two South African nationals have tested Covid-19 positive at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, creating panic among the health authorities over the new Omicron variant of the lethal virus.
Don't have to answer to every barking dog: Mahua Moitra on J P Nadda's criticism
Trinamool Congress MP and the party's Goa in-charge Mahua Moitra on Saturday said that she does not have to answer to every barking dog, while responding to questions from the media, about BJP national president J P Nadda's attack on West Bengal's ruling party.
Axar takes five to bowl out New Zealand for 296, India 14/1
Axar Patel continued his golden run in favourable home conditions, grabbing another five-wicket haul to put India in the driver's seat after New Zealand were bowled out for 296 despite an opening stand of 151 on the third day of the first Test here on Saturday.
Omicron Covid-19 variant a concern, but vaccines likely to work
Scientific experts at the World Health Organization warned Friday that a new coronavirus variant discovered in southern Africa was a “variant of concern,” the most serious category the agency uses for such tracking.
Read more
PM Modi briefed about Omicron; asks officials to review plans to ease international travel restrictions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Saturday briefed about the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and he asked officials to review the plans to ease international travel restrictions in light of the "emerging new evidence".
Read more
2 South African nationals test Covid positive in Bengaluru
Two South African nationals have tested Covid-19 positive at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, creating panic among the health authorities over the new Omicron variant of the lethal virus.
Read more
Exclusive | Left, Congress to contest Kolkata civic polls separately
A day after the Left Front announced its list of candidates for the upcoming civic polls in Kolkata, the state unit of Congress Party, that fought the last assembly elections along with the Left parties, has decided to contest the elections on its own.
Read more
Farmers' body postpones November 29 tractor march to Parliament
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has suspended its November 29 tractor march to Parliament and it will hold a meeting next month to decide its future course of action, farmer leaders said on Saturday.
Read more
20-year-old woman raped, murdered in Mumbai's Kurla
A 20-year-old woman was found raped and murdered at a vacant residential building in Kurla of central Mumbai, police said on Saturday.
Read more
Don't have to answer to every barking dog: Mahua Moitra on J P Nadda's criticism
Trinamool Congress MP and the party's Goa in-charge Mahua Moitra on Saturday said that she does not have to answer to every barking dog, while responding to questions from the media, about BJP national president J P Nadda's attack on West Bengal's ruling party.
Read more
Axar takes five to bowl out New Zealand for 296, India 14/1
Axar Patel continued his golden run in favourable home conditions, grabbing another five-wicket haul to put India in the driver's seat after New Zealand were bowled out for 296 despite an opening stand of 151 on the third day of the first Test here on Saturday.
Read more