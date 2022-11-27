DH Evening Brief: Assam lifts travel restrictions to Meghalaya; protests in Shanghai and Beijing as anger over China's Covid curbs mounts

Protests in Shanghai and Beijing as anger over China's Covid curbs mounts
Protests in China against heavy Covid-19 curbs spread to Shanghai on Sunday, with demonstrators also gathering at one of Beijing's most prestigious universities after a deadly fire in the country's far west sparked widespread anger.
Videos, info about Satyendar Jain being leaked by people close to Arvind Kejriwal: BJP
Videos and information about jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain are being leaked by people of the party who are close to its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP alleged on Sunday.
Like antibodies keep check on bad cells, State's responsibility to check anti-national forces: J P Nadda
BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday said like "antibodies keep a check on bad cells", it is the government's responsibility to maintain vigil on anti-national forces, as he batted for an anti-radicalisation cell announced by his party in its Gujarat assembly polls manifesto.
Messi dances night away after keeping World Cup storyline alive
A shirtless Lionel Messi sang and danced with team mates beyond midnight into Sunday after leading Argentina to an emotionally-charged win over Mexico that revived his dream of a first World Cup title.
Musk says Twitter signups at an all time high, touts features of 'everything app'
Twitter Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has said that new user signups to the social media platform are at an "all-time high", as he struggles with a mass exodus of advertisers and users fleeing to other platforms over concerns about verification and hate speech.
Assam lifts travel restrictions to Meghalaya, six days after border violence
Assam on Sunday lifted travel restrictions to Meghalaya, six days after being imposed in the aftermath of violence in a disputed area along the inter-state border, police said.
Does BJP agree with Bommai on Maharashtra-Karnataka border row, asks NCP
Amid the raging Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP wanted to know why the BJP central committee is not asking Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to keep quiet.
Like antibodies keep check on bad cells, State's responsibility to check anti-national forces: J P Nadda
BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday said like "antibodies keep a check on bad cells", it is the government's responsibility to maintain vigil on anti-national forces, as he batted for an anti-radicalisation cell announced by his party in its Gujarat assembly polls manifesto.
AIMIM nudges BCCI after Jadeja stars in BJP posters for Gujarat polls in Indian jersey
AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan called out BCCI, questioning the cricketing body on whether promoting political parties in the Indian match jersey constituted 'breach of contract'.
India, China demand heavy oil discounts from Russia
North American import bans and self-sanctioning by refiners and traders in Europe have barely dented the flow of crude from Russian ports, with volumes successfully diverted east.
Messi dances night away after keeping World Cup storyline alive
A shirtless Lionel Messi sang and danced with team mates beyond midnight into Sunday after leading Argentina to an emotionally-charged win over Mexico that revived his dream of a first World Cup title.
Musk says Twitter signups at an all time high, touts features of 'everything app'
Twitter Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has said that new user signups to the social media platform are at an "all-time high", as he struggles with a mass exodus of advertisers and users fleeing to other platforms over concerns about verification and hate speech.
