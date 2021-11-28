DH Evening Brief: November 28, 2021

Omicron Covid variant reportedly has 30+ mutations in spike protein region, may bypass vaccines: AIIMS chief
The new Omicron variant of coronavirus has reportedly got over 30 mutations in the spike protein region giving it the potential to develop a immunoescape mechanism, and thus the efficacy of vaccines against it needs to be evaluated critically, AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guelria has said.Read more
Intensive containment, increase vaccination: Centre to states on Omicron
ln view of the possible threat that the new Covid-19 variant can pose to the nation, the Centre has asked all states and UTs to focus on intensive containment, active surveillance, enhanced testing, monitoring of hotspots, increased coverage of vaccination and augmentation of health infrastructure.Read more
Winter Session of Parliament set to start with farm law repeal; BJP, Cong issue whips to members
The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on a stormy note on Monday, with the government ready to bring in a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws.Read more
Watch | UP TET 2021 exam cancelled due to paper leak, 23 arrested so far
The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 examination scheduled to be held on November 28 was cancelled due to an alleged paper leak and 23 people have been arrested. Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order said, “So far, we have arrested 23 people from different areas of UP. A photocopy of the exam paper has been recovered from them. The exam will be rescheduled within a month.” Watch video
Amazon-FRL dispute: ED summons Amazon India, Future Group officials
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned senior executives of Amazon India, including its country head Amit Agarwal, and that of the Future group for questioning in a foreign exchange violation probe linked to the disputed deal between the two conglomerates, official sources said on Sunday.Read more
New Zealand Z 4/1 against India at stumps on Day 4, need 280 to win 1st Test
Set a victory target of 284,NewZealandwere four for one at stumps on the fourth and penultimate day of the opening Test against India here on Sunday.Read more
Over 30% women from 14 states, UTs justify beating by husbands: National survey
Over 30 per cent of women from 14 of the 18 states and Union Territories that were surveyed justify men beating their wives under certain circumstances, while a lesser percentage of men rationalised such behaviour, according to the recent National Family Health Survey (NFHS).Read more
Five children from Uttar Pradesh went missing every day last year: RTI
An RTI query, data provided by 50 districts of Uttar Pradesh, has revealed that at least five children, including three girls, up to 18 years of age, have gone missing every day in the state last year.Read more
In November 1910, upon receiving reports of Qing movement in the North Siang basin, British officials in Assam would send an ominous missive to Shimla,“Should the Chinese establish themselves in strength, or obtain complete control up to our outer line, they could attack us whenever they pleased, and the defence would be extremely difficult.”Read more
Omicron Covid variant reportedly has 30+ mutations in spike protein region, may bypass vaccines: AIIMS chief
The new Omicron variant of coronavirus has reportedly got over 30 mutations in the spike protein region giving it the potential to develop a immunoescape mechanism, and thus the efficacy of vaccines against it needs to be evaluated critically, AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guelria has said.Read more
Intensive containment, increase vaccination: Centre to states on Omicron
ln view of the possible threat that the new Covid-19 variant can pose to the nation, the Centre has asked all states and UTs to focus on intensive containment, active surveillance, enhanced testing, monitoring of hotspots, increased coverage of vaccination and augmentation of health infrastructure.Read more
Winter Session of Parliament set to start with farm law repeal; BJP, Cong issue whips to members
The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on a stormy note on Monday, with the government ready to bring in a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws.Read more
Watch | UP TET 2021 exam cancelled due to paper leak, 23 arrested so far
Amazon-FRL dispute: ED summons Amazon India, Future Group officials
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned senior executives of Amazon India, including its country head Amit Agarwal, and that of the Future group for questioning in a foreign exchange violation probe linked to the disputed deal between the two conglomerates, official sources said on Sunday.Read more
New Zealand Z 4/1 against India at stumps on Day 4, need 280 to win 1st Test
Set a victory target of 284,NewZealandwere four for one at stumps on the fourth and penultimate day of the opening Test against India here on Sunday.Read more
Over 30% women from 14 states, UTs justify beating by husbands: National survey
Over 30 per cent of women from 14 of the 18 states and Union Territories that were surveyed justify men beating their wives under certain circumstances, while a lesser percentage of men rationalised such behaviour, according to the recent National Family Health Survey (NFHS).Read more
Five children from Uttar Pradesh went missing every day last year: RTI
An RTI query, data provided by 50 districts of Uttar Pradesh, has revealed that at least five children, including three girls, up to 18 years of age, have gone missing every day in the state last year.Read more
Nitish Kumar smokes marijuana, alleges RJD MLA Rajvanshi Mahto
Political temperature is expected to go up in Bihar after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Rajvanshi Mahto alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar 'smokes marijuana'.
Read more
China’s Arunachal strategy comes into full view
In November 1910, upon receiving reports of Qing movement in the North Siang basin, British officials in Assam would send an ominous missive to Shimla,“Should the Chinese establish themselves in strength, or obtain complete control up to our outer line, they could attack us whenever they pleased, and the defence would be extremely difficult.”Read more