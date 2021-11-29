DH Evening Brief: November 29, 2021

Omicron poses 'very high' global risk, countries must prepare: WHO
The Omicron variant is likely to spread internationally, posing a "very high" global risk where Covid-19 surges could have "severe consequences" in some areas, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday.
After OBCs, Akhilesh now eyes Mayawati's vote bank; may ally with Bheem Army founder
After consolidating his tie-ups with several smaller outfitswhich have influence over 'non-Yadav' OBC voters, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has now set his eyes on the 'Jatav' (SC) vote bank of BSP supremo Mayawati and has initiated talks with Dalitleader and Bheem Army founder Chandrashekhar alias Ravan.
Repealing of farm laws without discussion shows government 'terrified': Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the repealing of the three farm laws without debate shows that the government is "terrified" of having a discussion and knows that it has done something wrong.
Indians defy India: Ravindra-Patel combo fashions memorable draw for NZ
Two Indian-born cricketers, Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra, showed remarkable resilience under fading light and on a deteriorating track to defy India's famous spinners, eking out a thrilling draw for New Zealand in the opening Test here on Monday.
In Pics | A sneak peek into Renault's first flying concept car AIR4
French multinational automobile manufacturer Renault gave a sneak peek of their much-anticipated futuristic flying car, AIR4 on their 60th anniversary. The brand joined hands with the ground-defying design hub 'TheArsenale' to create this futuristic car that will be the upcoming mode of transport.2021 marks the 60th anniversary of Renault 4L, a car that has sold more than 8 million units in over 100 countries over a period of more than 30 years.
Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 passed in Parliament on Day 1 of Winter Session
Parliament on Monday passed The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, to repeal the three contentious agri laws against which farmers have been protesting for over a year, with its passage in Rajya Sabha.
Key Taliban members got scholarships to India
There were key Taliban members among the students who were given scholarship opportunities to study in India, Khaama Press reported, quoting a Wall Street Journal report.
Bodies of two Covid-19 victims in Bengaluru uncovered after a year
A scheduled act of cleaning out a disused mortuary at the ESI hospital in Rajajinagar turned up a grisly discovery - bodies of two Covid-19 patients who had died over a year ago.
Where's the smile? Internet finds fault with Sabyasachi again
What is with the internet and Sabyasachi?
Even as brides across the country are flaunting their Sabyasachi outfits as they tie the knot, trolls are targeting the brand again.
Woman sells her baby, gets robbed of money in Chennai
Chennai Police are probing into a complaint filed by 28-year-old woman Yasmin that two men robbed her of Rs 2.5 lakh which she had received by selling her baby.
