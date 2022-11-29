DH Evening Brief: RBI to start digital rupee pilot on December 1; IFFI jury member distances himself from Lapid's comment on 'The Kashmir Files'

Jury member distances himself from Nadav Lapid's remark on 'The Kashmir Files'
Filmmaker Sudipto Sen, who served on the jury of the just-concluded International Film Festival of India (IFFI), took to Twitter to state that the opinion of Israeli screenwriter and director Nadav Lapid on The Kashmir Fileswas entirely his own and notshared by his colleagues on the jury.
Air India, Vistara to merge as Singapore Airlines buys 25% stake
Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) said on Tuesday it would emerge as a 25.1 per cent owner of Air India as part of a deal that would merge its Vistara full-service airline joint venture with Tata Sons into India's national carrier.
Doubling number of judges no solution to pendency of cases, says Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said doubling the number of judges was not the solution for pendency of cases as more judges does not mean more case disposal, and instead good judges are required. The top court also said that it was even difficult to fill up existing vacancies.
Technology no longer agnostic, has strong political connotation: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the rise of India was deeply linked with the rise of Indian technology and the country cannot remain agnostic to the developments in the sector that has acquired strong political connotation.
Kerala Police step up security after clashes over Adani port
Police in Kerala on Tuesday ramped up security around Vizhinjam port being built by billionaire Gautam Adani's group after scores of people were injured during clashes with protesters from a fishing community over the weekend.
China protests highlight Xi's Covid-19 policy dilemma - to walk it back or not
The rare street protests that erupted in cities across China over the weekend were a referendum against President Xi Jinping's zero-Covid policy and the strongest public defiance during his political career, China analysts said.
Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’ buried in ice
The thawing of ancient permafrost due to climate change may pose a new threat to humans, according to researchers who revived nearly two dozen viruses - including one frozen under a lake more than 48,500 years ago.
Fans brace for politically charged US-Iran clash at FIFA World Cup
Diplomatic foes the United States and Iran face off on the pitch at the World Cup on Tuesday in a match that some Iranians fear may see further run-ins with stadium security or clashes with pro-government fans over raging protests back home.
RBI to start retail digital rupee pilot on December 1
The Reserve Bank of India's first pilot for retail e-rupee, its version of the central bank digital currency (CBDC) will be launched on December1, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
