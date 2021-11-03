DH Evening Brief: November 3, 2021

WHO panel gives nod to Covaxin for Emergency Use Listing
The Technical Advisory Group (TAG), an independent advisory committee of the World Health Organisation (WHO), has recommended Emergency Use Listing (EUL) status forBharat BiotechCovid-19 vaccineCovaxin, sources in the know of the development said.
Akhilesh Yadav may even convert to get Muslim votes, claims UP minister
Uttar Pradesh Minister Anand Swarup Shukla has alleged that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav enjoys the patronage of Pakistan spy agency ISI and said he may even go for religious conversion to appease Muslims.
We’ll lead even if you don’t: Indian schoolgirl Glasgow conference by storm
“I am not just a girl from India. I am a girl from the Earth, and I am proud to be so,” thundered 15-year-old Vinisha Umashankar, one of the finalists of the Earth Shot Prize, at the Glasgow Climate Change Conference or COP26.
Don't have any more evidence against Anil Deshmukh: Param Bir Singh to probe panel
Former Mumbai Police commissionerParamBirSinghhas submitted an affidavit before an inquiry commissionprobinghis corruptionallegationsagainstformer Maharashtra home ministerAnilDeshmukh, saying he does nothaveanyfurtherevidencetosharein the matter.
Delay in conveying bail orders affects liberty, needs redressal at 'war footing': Justice Chandrachud
Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud has termed the delay in communicating bail orders to prison authorities as a “very serious deficiency” and stressed the need to address it on “war footing” as it touches the “human liberty” of every under-trial prisoner.
As the debate on ban on firecrackers hots up in the country, Isha Foundation founder and spiritualist Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Wednesday opposed the blanket ban on firecrackers and offered a simple alternative.
State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday reported a standalone profit at Rs 7,627 crore in the quarter ended September 2021, rising 66.7 per cent compared to Rs 4,574.16 crore in Q2 FY21,the companysaid in afiling.
With Dabur, Sabyasachi, Fabindia taking down ad campaigns, inclusivity under attack
An Urdu phrase, a same sex couple and a mangalsutra sans demureness… these were the buttons of unconventionality that led to ads hoping to package tradition and the diverse shades of this festive season with that extra edge being withdrawn within days of each other.
Health Ministry sends central teams to nine states, UTs to help them manage dengue outbreak
The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday deputed central teams of experts in nine states and Union Territories to assist them in providing technical guidance, including public health measures, for managing dengue outbreak.
