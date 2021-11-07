DH Evening Brief: November 7, 2021

BJP doesn't revolve around a family: Modi to party workers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the BJP members to become a bridge of faith between the party and the common man and expressed confidence that the BJP will win the trust of people in the upcoming assembly polls. Addressing the valedictory session of the BJP's national executive, Modi stressed that the BJP runs on the values of "Sewa, Sanklap aur Samparan (service, resolution and commitment)" and "does not revolve around a family", party national general secretary and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said quoting the prime minister.
Total tax on petrol down to 50%, diesel to 40% after duty cuts
The total incidence of taxes on petrol has come down to 50 per cent and that on diesel to 40 per cent following a reduction in excise duty by the central government, and by a slightly higher proportion in states that have also cut local sales tax or VAT on the fuel.
Overnight rains lash Chennai; many localities under water
Navjot Singh Sidhu hits back at Punjab AG, accuses him of subverting justice
A day after Punjab Advocate General A P S Deol accused Navjot Singh Sidhu of spreading misinformation and obstructing him, the state Congress chief on Sunday hit back, alleging that the AG's "earnest inaction" was subverting justice in the sacrilegeand drug cases.
The advocate general had on Saturday accused Sidhu of obstructing the functioning of the state government and his office, and "spreading misinformation to gain political advantage".
Faizabad Jn now Ayodhya Cantt: Mixed reactions from historians, locals on station renaming
Old signboards at platforms painted over, trilingual signages on top of the station's facade summarily removed and a banner bearing its new nomenclature 'Ayodhya Cantt' casually hung on its porch front - Faizabad Junction is in a state of transition.
The recent move of authorities to rename the 19th Century station, three years after Faizabad district was rechristened to Ayodhya, however, has drawn a mixed response from historians and local residents, many of whom feel it will "erase the identity of this historic city" and "create confusion".
From 'bua-babua', UP poll narrative shifts to 'baba-babua'
From the famous 'Bua-Babua' narrative that dominated the Uttar Pradesh politics in 2019 when the BSP and SP forged an alliance, the focus is now shifting to 'Baba-Babua' -- Baba being Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Babua remains Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav.
30 policemen injured after inmates resort to arson in UP jail
Around 30 policemen and six prisoners were injured on Sunday when they hurled stones at the security personnel and started a fire at the district jail in Farrukhabad over the death of an inmate, officials said.
According to jail officials, the inmates started pelting stones at the policemen as news of the death of a prisoner due to dengue in Saifai Medical College surfaced.
India knocked out of T20 WC as New Zealand defeat Afghanistan
India was knocked out of T20 World Cup after New Zealand entered the semi-finals with an eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan in their last Super 12 game on Sunday.
Fire-hit Maharashtra hospital lacked safety measures suggested by local civic body: Official
A senior fire officer of Maharashtra's Ahmednagar civic body on Sunday claimed the hospital where a major blaze killed 11 Covid-19 patients lacked various fire safety measures suggested by them.
A seven-member committee formed to probe the incident is likely to submit by Monday a primary report, listing the possible cause of the blaze at the district civil hospital, officials said.
