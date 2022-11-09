DH Evening Brief: Nirav Modi to be extradited to India; Meta to lay off over 11,000 workers

Kerala government intends to replace Governor as varsities' Chancellor through ordinance, says Minister R Bindu
The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to bring in an ordinance that would amend university laws so as to remove the state governor from chancellor posts and appoint eminent academic personalities in those roles instead.
50th CJI Chandrachud part of landmark verdicts on Ayodhya dispute, right to privacy, adultery
Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, who took over as India’s 50th chief justice of India, has played a pivotal role in digitisation of the judiciary and been part of benches that delivered landmark verdicts on issues such as the Ayodhya land dispute, Section 377 and right to privacy.
The Congress on Wednesday said it was shocking that the BJP's election symbol lotus was part of the G20 logo, adding that the prime minister and his party would not lose any opportunity to promote themselves.
Nirav Modi to be extradited to India, UK Court rejects his appeal
In a setback for Nirav Modi, UK High Court ordered on Wednesday that he be extradited to India to face fraud and money laundering charges.
Read more
Facebook owner Meta to cut over 11,000 jobs
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said the company will cut more than 11,000 jobs in the first major round of layoffs in the social media giant’s history.
Read more
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 7 wickets; through to the finals
Pakistan won the 1st semi-final against New Zealand by 7 wickets, to book their spot in the finals of this edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
Read more
Sanjay Raut granted bail in money laundering case
A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday granted bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the 1,034-crore Patra Chawl land development scam.
Read more
Kerala government intends to replace Governor as varsities' Chancellor through ordinance, says Minister R Bindu
The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to bring in an ordinance that would amend university laws so as to remove the state governor from chancellor posts and appoint eminent academic personalities in those roles instead.
Read more
50th CJI Chandrachud part of landmark verdicts on Ayodhya dispute, right to privacy, adultery
Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, who took over as India’s 50th chief justice of India, has played a pivotal role in digitisation of the judiciary and been part of benches that delivered landmark verdicts on issues such as the Ayodhya land dispute, Section 377 and right to privacy.
Read more
Congress slams BJP for lotus in G20 logo
The Congress on Wednesday said it was shocking that the BJP's election symbol lotus was part of the G20 logo, adding that the prime minister and his party would not lose any opportunity to promote themselves.
Read more
Chhawla gang-rape victim's family to appeal against SC acquittal of accused
The family of the 2012 Chhawla gang-rape victim on Wednesday said they would appeal against the Supreme Court's acquittal of the three accused in the case.
Read more