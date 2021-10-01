DH Evening Brief: October 1, 2021

India to impose reciprocal quarantine for UK arrivals
After the row over quarantine, India will impose reciprocal action on British nationals arriving in India from the UK, news agency PTI reported. Read more
Merck claims pill cuts worst Covid effects, death risk
Merck & Co said Friday that its experimental Covid-19 pill reduced hospitalisations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus and that it would soon ask health officials in the US and around the world to authorise its use. Read more
Congress rubbishes Captain's 'humiliation' charge
A day after former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh raised the "humiliation" charge and announced that he will quit Congress, the party's central leadership on Friday rebutted it, reminding him how he was given top positions despite defeats. The Congress believed there was "some pressure" from outside behind his remarks. Read more
Tatas top bidder for AI but govt yet to take final call
Air India is likely to go to Tata Sons with the salt-to-software conglomerate emerging as the top bidder for the national carrier but a top ministers' panel, headed by Home Minister Amit Shah, is yet to give its approval. Read more
GST collection hits 5-month high in Sept at Rs 1.17L cr
India's GST collection remained above Rs 1 lakh crore for the third month in a row at over Rs 1.17 lakh crore in September, raising expectations that the second half of the year will post higher revenues. Read more
OYO seeks Sebi nod for Rs 8,430-crore IPO
Hospitality firm OYO has filed preliminary papers with capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise Rs 8,430 crore through an initial share-sale. Read more
Haryana Police uses water cannon to disperse farmers in Jhajjar
The Haryana Police on Friday used a water cannon to disperse a group of farmers who tried to force their way in Jhajjar where Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was to attend a programme. Read more
Amarinder Singh needs to rethink before helping BJP: Rawat
All India Congress Committee General Secretary and Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat held a Press Conference on October 01.
While addressing the Media, Rawat said, “No facts in reports that state Captain Amarinder Singh was insulted by Congress. It appears from Captain's recent statements that he is under some sort of pressure”.
He further added, “He should rethink, and not help BJP directly or indirectly”. Watch video
Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians
Here are the top 10 names in the list of IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021. Read more
