DH Evening Brief: October 10, 2021

Lakhimpur case: Second FIR says protesters attacked BJP workers, no mention of farmers' killing
The second FIR lodged over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence claims "bad elements" among farm law protesters attacked BJP workers who were in an SUV but makes no reference to the mowing down of farmers or the presence of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra's son Ashish in the car. Read more
Don't fall for fear mongering, sufficient coal stock: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
After reports emerged of India staring at a power crisis on the back of an acute coal shortage, Union Minister of Coal and MinesPralhad Joshi on Sunday said that there was no "threat of disruption in power supply". Read more
As India enters festival season, masking and social distancing compliance hits new low: Survey
As India enters the festival season, a survey by a digital community-based platform that has measured basic Covid-19 safeguards found that only 13 per cent people rated mask compliance in their area and district as effective while just 6 per cent termed social distancing norms as beneficial. Read more
Reliance buys REC Solar for over Rs 5,791 crore
Reliance Industries Ltd on Sunday announced acquisition of REC Solar Holdings for an enterprise value of $771 million (Rs 5,791.11 cr) from China National Bluestar (Group) Co Ltd as it seeks to become net carbon zero by 2035. Read more
West Bengal sounds terror alert during Durga Puja
The state government has sounded a terror alert in the state during the 'pujas' -- an indication that West Bengal is the new terror target. Read more
Watch: Decode This | Can Congress win in Uttar Pradesh?
The Congress which once held sway over Uttar Pradesh has hardly any presence left in the state. Can the Gandhi siblings reverse the consistent decline? On Decode This, Sumit Pande tracks the events central to the party's loss over the decades. Watch video
Indian investors in the dark as cryptocurrency ads gather steam
"Kya aapke portfolio mein crypto hai?" If you have read such advertising lines recently -- and now watching crypto ads as you surf through IPL 2021, YouTube and various social media platforms -- make sure you hold on to your hard-earned money for a while. Read more
Dream11 stops operating in Karnataka
Dream11, one of India's most popular gaming apps backed by Tiger Global, ceased operations in Karnataka, after apolice case was filed against itfor operating in violation of the state's gambling laws. Read more
Modern Indian women want to stay single; unwilling to give birth even after marriage, says K Sudhakar
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday claimed that modern Indian women want to stay single, unwilling to give birth even after marriage and desire children by surrogacy. Read more
Lakhimpur violence: Ashish Mishra sent to 14-day judicial custody
Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, was produced before a court here late on Saturday night, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the October 3 Lakhimpur violence. Read more
Over 400 detained in Kashmir following civilian killings
In the backdrop of recent killings of members of a minority community in Srinagar, security forces have detained hundreds of people for their alleged separatist links in Kashmir. Read more
