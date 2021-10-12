DH Evening Brief: October 12, 2021

Expert panel recommends Covaxin for 2-18 age group
An expert panel of India's Central Drug Authority has recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the 2 to 18 years age group with certain conditions, sources said on Tuesday. Read more
Indian economy to grow at 9.5% this year, 8.5% in 2022: IMF
India's economy, which contracted by 7.3 per cent due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is expected to grow by 9.5 per cent in 2021 and 8.5 per cent in 2022, according to the latest projections released by the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday. Read more
Centre mulls higher, fewer rate slabs to simplify GST structure
India may look at increasing tax on some goods and services in a step toward moving to a simpler structure with fewer rates, according to people familiar with the matter. Read more
I-T Department detects Rs 750 crore undisclosed income after raids on Bengaluru contractors
The Income Tax Department has detected undisclosed income of about Rs 750 crore after it raided three major Bengaluru-based contractors engaged in the execution of irrigation and highway projects, the CBDT said on Tuesday. Read more
India's retail inflation eases to 4.35% in Sept
Retailinflationdeclined to 4.35 per cent in September, mainly due to lower food prices, according to government data released on Tuesday. Read more
Capacity cap on airlines to be removed from October 18
With the Covid-19 situation easing, the government on Tuesday announced that airlines will be allowed to carry out all services they used to during pre-Covid-19 times from next Monday. Read more
In Pics | From mental health to Covid: 10 unique Durga Puja pandals to visit in 2021
Durga Puja is celebrated with great zeal across West Bengal. Mainly in the capital, Kolkata, the festival is observed in full fervour. Organising the Durga Puja on contemporary themes is prevalent in the state for the past several years. From farmer’s agitation, NRC to replicated Burj Khalifa, here we take a look at some interesting pandal themes this year. See pics
Gmail suffers outage in some parts of India
Google's free email service Gmail went down in some parts of India on Tuesday afternoon as users were unable to send or receive emails. Read more
Some trying to dent country's image in name of human rights violations: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed those who engage in "selective interpretation" of human rights and look at its violation with an eye on political loss and gains, saying such a conduct is harmful to these rights as well as democracy. Read more
A very heavy downpour in Devanahalli led to unprecedented waterlogging in parts of the kerb side of the Kempegowda International Airport on Monday evening. Read more
Schools can recover fees from defaulting parents: SC
The Supreme Court said a school management can recover pending fees from parentsafter considering their "just" pleas -- related to more time or some other difficulties -- "compassionately". Read more
Covid-19 curbs, night curfew extended in Bengaluru till October 25
Prohibitory orders that are in place in the wake of Covid-19in Bengaluru have been extended till6:00 am of October 25. Read more
Suspected Pakistani terrorist arrested in Delhi, terror attack bid foiled
A suspected Pakistani terrorist was arrested in east Delhi ahead of the festival season, police said on Tuesday. Thesuspected terrorist was allegedly planning to carry out a terror attack during the festival season in the national capital. Read more
Fear continues to haunt minority communities in Kashmir
A spate of civilian deaths last week in Kashmir has again led to widespread unease, particularly among the region’s minority communities.While the government has beefed up security of the minority communities in Srinagar and other major towns of the valley, those living in villagesare scared following the recent killings by militants of The Resistance Force (TRF) who made them safe targets to show their presence after a lull. Read more
