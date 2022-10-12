DH Evening Brief: SC to examine demonetisation; Centre to give Rs 22K cr grant to oil PSUs to cover LPG losses

  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 17:27 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
  •  

    Centre to give Rs 22,000 cr grant to oil PSUs to cover LPG losses

    The government will extend a one-time grant of Rs 22,000 crore to three state-owned fuel retailers to cover for the losses they incurred on selling domestic cooking gas LPG below cost in the last two years, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

    Read more

  •  

    Bengaluru auto drivers uninstall apps but continue to charge same aggregator fares

    With the state government making it clear that it wouldn’t brook app-based aggregators operating auto-rickshaws, several Bengalureans dependent on the service said on Wednesday that the ban had disrupted their commutes.

    Read more

  •  

    Why is 'literate Kerala' society witnessing superstition-driven horrifying crimes?

    Experts said that such evils were promoted due to the pursuit of happiness, pleasure and spirituality based on superstitions and supernatural beliefs, a lack of efforts from authorities to send strong messages against superstitions through awareness programmes and laws, and the availability of uncensored digital platforms.

    Read more

  •  

    'Aware of Lakshman Rekha but will examine demonetisation,' says Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court said on Wednesday it is aware of the 'Lakshman Rekha' on judicial review of government policy decisions but will have to examine the 2016 demonetisation decision to decide whether the issue has become a mere "academic" exercise.

    Read more

  •  

    Russian strike kills seven at market in east Ukraine

    Russian strikes on Wednesday killed seven people and wounded another eight at a market in the east Ukraine city of Avdiivka near the frontline, said a regional governor.

    Read more

  •  

    His political career began 20 years ago: Nitish fires fresh salvo at Amit Shah

    Firing a fresh salvo at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday asserted that he attached no importance to barbs hurled by those whose political career began just 20 years ago.

    Read more

  •  

    Human sacrifice: Kerala couple hacked victims to pieces, likely consumed the flesh

    Even as more details are emerging in the shocking case of human sacrifice in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, the couple involved in the brutal killing of two women for ritualistic sacrifice were also suspected to have consumed flesh of the victims as per the advice of the sorcerer and kingpin of the crime.

    Read more

  •  

    B'luru couple threaten to self-immolate if home razed

    As the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) continued its encroachment removal drive to remove properties constructed on the Storm Water Drains (SWD), a couple in K R Puram threatened the officials that they would self-immolate if they proceed with the drive.

    Read more

  •  

    Siraj, Shami, Shardul set to join India squad in Australia for T20 World Cup

    Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur will join the Indian contingent in Australia soon even as Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a back injury.

    Read more