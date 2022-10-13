DH Evening Brief: SC delivers spilt verdict in hijab case; Uddhav accuses EC of bias
DH Evening Brief: SC delivers spilt verdict in hijab case; Uddhav accuses EC of bias
updated: Oct 13 2022, 17:09 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
'Divergent views': Supreme Court delivers spilt verdict in Karnataka hijab ban case
The Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced a split verdict on validity of hijab ban imposed by the Karnataka government in classroomsat Pre-University Colleges. Read more
Uddhav Thackeray alleges bias in allotment of party names, symbols to Shiv Sena factions
The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena on Thursday alleged bias by the Election Commission in the allocation of party symbols and names as it battles for control of the organisation with the group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Read more
Hijab ban to continue, expected better judgement: B C Nagesh on SC's hijab ban verdict
Karnataka School Education & Literacy Minister B C Nagesh said the ban on hijab would continue even as he said the government expected “a better judgement” from the Supreme Court on Thursday. Read more
Some leaders openly supporting Kharge disturbs level-playing field: Tharoor on Congress prez poll
Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor on Thursday lamented that some leaders had openly come out in support of his poll opponent Mallikarjun Kharge and even summoned meetings in his favour, saying it disturbed the level-playing field. Read more
Delhi Police detain AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia
The Delhi Police detained GopalItalia, Aam Aadmi Party's chief in Gujarat, for his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from the office of National Commission for Women (NCW) here on Thursday. Read more
'Can't play and remain administrator forever,' says Sourav Ganguly on exit from BCCI
Sourav Ganguly on Thursday opened up on his exit from BCCIas the president of thecricket administrative body. Read more
Pakistan reports rape of a woman every two hours: Survey
A woman is raped in Pakistan every two hours, according to a recent survey, highlighting the unsafe conditions for women in the country where cases of honour killing are also rampant. Read more
Software services giant Infosys Ltd reported an 11 per centjump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its digital services. Read more
13 dead since October 1 in Karnataka rains; CM Bommai directs relief measures
With 13 deaths and large-scale destruction to livestock and properties in different parts of rain-battered Karnataka since the beginning of this month, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of districts to be vigilant and visit affected areas. He also said there must be no lapses in the distribution of relief. Read more
After suspected human sacrifice, Kerala Police to probe case of 12 missing women
The Kerala Police probe team, which earlier this week arrested three persons in the case of suspected human sacrifice of two women in Pathanamthitta district, on Thursday decided to probe the case of 12 missing women. Read more
'Divergent views': Supreme Court delivers spilt verdict in Karnataka hijab ban case
The Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced a split verdict on validity of hijab ban imposed by the Karnataka government in classroomsat Pre-University Colleges. Read more
Uddhav Thackeray alleges bias in allotment of party names, symbols to Shiv Sena factions
The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena on Thursday alleged bias by the Election Commission in the allocation of party symbols and names as it battles for control of the organisation with the group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Read more
Hijab ban to continue, expected better judgement: B C Nagesh on SC's hijab ban verdict
Karnataka School Education & Literacy Minister B C Nagesh said the ban on hijab would continue even as he said the government expected “a better judgement” from the Supreme Court on Thursday. Read more
Some leaders openly supporting Kharge disturbs level-playing field: Tharoor on Congress prez poll
Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor on Thursday lamented that some leaders had openly come out in support of his poll opponent Mallikarjun Kharge and even summoned meetings in his favour, saying it disturbed the level-playing field. Read more
Delhi Police detain AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia
The Delhi Police detained GopalItalia, Aam Aadmi Party's chief in Gujarat, for his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from the office of National Commission for Women (NCW) here on Thursday. Read more
'Can't play and remain administrator forever,' says Sourav Ganguly on exit from BCCI
Sourav Ganguly on Thursday opened up on his exit from BCCIas the president of thecricket administrative body. Read more
Pakistan reports rape of a woman every two hours: Survey
A woman is raped in Pakistan every two hours, according to a recent survey, highlighting the unsafe conditions for women in the country where cases of honour killing are also rampant. Read more
Infosys reports 11% rise in Q2 profit, sets Rs 9,300 cr share buyback
Software services giant Infosys Ltd reported an 11 per centjump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its digital services. Read more
13 dead since October 1 in Karnataka rains; CM Bommai directs relief measures
With 13 deaths and large-scale destruction to livestock and properties in different parts of rain-battered Karnataka since the beginning of this month, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of districts to be vigilant and visit affected areas. He also said there must be no lapses in the distribution of relief. Read more
After suspected human sacrifice, Kerala Police to probe case of 12 missing women
The Kerala Police probe team, which earlier this week arrested three persons in the case of suspected human sacrifice of two women in Pathanamthitta district, on Thursday decided to probe the case of 12 missing women. Read more