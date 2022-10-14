DH Evening Brief: Setback for Hindu side as carbon dating plea in Gyanvapi rejected; Himachal polls on Nov 12
DH Evening Brief: Setback for Hindu side as carbon dating plea in Gyanvapi rejected; Himachal polls on Nov 12
updated: Oct 14 2022, 18:55 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Varanasi court rejects Hindus' plea for carbon dating of 'Shivling' inside Gyanvapi mosque
A Varanasi district court Friday rejected a plea by four Hindu women seeking carbon dating of the 'shivling' allegedly found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque during the videography survey of the premises earlier this year, saying that it could 'damage' it. Read more
Himachal goes to polls on Nov 12, counting on Dec 8; Gujarat dates not announced
HimachalPradesh will go to polls on November 12, the Election Commission said on Friday, but did not announce the poll schedule for Gujarat citing past precedence. Read more
Four more minors lodge POCSO case against Murugha Mutt seer
Yet another FIR has been filed against Shivamurthy Muruga Sharan, the chief pontiff of Muruga Mutt in Chitradurga, for sexually harassing four more minor girls at the mutt hostel.The complaint was filed by the mother of the two of the girls with the support of NGO Odanadi at Nazarbad Police Station in Mysuru on Thursday. Read more
Diwali deadline scrapped for UK-India trade pact, says UK trade minister
The free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with India are no longer working towards a Diwali deadline, UK Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch has confirmed. Read more
Karnataka registers first case under anti-conversion law
The state police have registered the first case under the Karnataka Protection of Freedom of Religion Act, also known as the anti-conversion law, which was notified on September 30 this year. Read more
UK's Truss fires finance minister as economic plan in tatters
British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday dismissed her finance minister, forcing KwasiKwartengto carry the can for turmoil sparked by her right-wing economic platform as restive Conservatives plotted her own demise. Read more
Shami replaces Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad
The BCCI on Friday named seasoned pacer MohammedShamias injured Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Read more
Voter Helpline: All-in-one app for voters
With elections just a few weeks away, ECI has updated the Voter Helpline app. They will offer several services and information to citizens to make informed decisions while voting for a candidate on D-Day. Read more
Supreme Court slams Ekta Kapoor for 'polluting' minds of Indian youth
The Supreme Court Friday came down heavily on producer Ekta Kapoor over "objectionable content" in her web series XXX, saying she was polluting the minds of the young generation of this country. Read more
Wholesale price inflation eases to 10.7% in September
The wholesale price-based inflation declined for the fourth consecutive month to 10.7 per cent in September on softening in prices of food, fuel and manufactured items. Read more
