DH Evening Brief: CBI summons Sisodia in Delhi excise probe; TV actor Vaishali Takkar dies by suicide

History beckons as Congress gears up for 6th election for party president
Around 9,300 leaders and workers on Monday will choose between Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor as to who will be the new Congress president, as the party will witness the first contest in the last 22 years and sixth in its 137-year-old history.
Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the rupee has not weakened but it is the dollar that has strengthened, as she defended the 8 per cent slide in the value of Indian currency against the greenback this year.
Soaring dollar leaves food piled up in ports as world hunger grows
Food importers from Africa to Asia are scrambling for dollars to pay their bills as a surge in the US currency drives prices even higher for countries already facing a historic global food crisis.
Xi Jinping hails China's rise, demands unity at Congress
President Xi Jinping hailed China's rise as a global power and demanded unity around his leadership on Sunday, launching a Communist Party Congress that is set to rubber stamp his bid to rule for a historic third term.
Emotional scenes at cremation of slain Kashmiri Pandit in Jammu
Emotions ran high as the mortal remains of a slain Kashmiri Pandit were consigned to flames here on Sunday with the grief-stricken community expressing anger against the alleged failure of the government to stop selective killings by terrorists in the Valley.
UP people left 'bhagwan bharose' during rain: BJP MP
In what came to many as a surprise, BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh took a jibe at his own party’s government in Uttar Pradesh over its poor flood management. Singh expressed his discontent saying people living in rain-affected regions have been left “bhagwan bharose (to god’s mercy).I would be labeled baaghi (rebel) if I speak up."
Excise probe: CBI summons Delhi Dy CM Sisodia tomorrow
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been summoned by the CBI for questioning on Monday in connection with the irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy.
TV actor Vaishali Takkar dies by suicide
Noted TV serial actor Vaishali Thakkar allegedly died by suicide on Sunday by hanging herself in her house in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, police said. She was 29.
