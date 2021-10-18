DH Evening Brief: October 18, 2021

Karnataka to reopen schools for classes 1-5 from October 25
The Karnataka state government has allowed primary school children from grade 1 to 5 to return to schools from October 25after a gap of nearly 20 months. However, children will be given the choice of attending the classes online. Read more
Self-styled godman Ram Rahim gets life imprisonment
A special CBI court on Monday sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief GurmeetRamRahimSingh and four others to life imprisonment in the 19-year-old murder case of sect manager Ranjit Singh. Read more
Ex-US secretary of state Colin Powell dies of Covid complications
ColinPowell, a US war hero and the first Black secretary of state who saw his legacy tarnished when he made the case for war in Iraq in 2003, has died from complications from Covid-19. He was 84. Read more
In Pics | Over 150 train services hit amid 'Rail Roko' protest in North India
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha's six-hour 'railroko' protest over the Lakhimpur violence affected over150 locations in the Northern Railway zone and hindered the running of 60 trains, said its chief public relation officer (CPRO).See pics
'Seems death is chasing me': Migrant workers in Kashmir in dilemma
Amid fear in the wake of continuous attacks, thousands of migrant workers in Kashmir are in a dilemma as they are unsure what to do next. While some of them have decided to leave Kashmir immediately, many others want to finish their pending work and settle the accounts before they leave. Read more
Kerala couple braves flood, sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched
Love knows no bounds, not even nature's fury. Sailing along in a large cooking vessel through the flooded streets, a health worker couple from the district beat all odds to exchange their wedding vows on Monday, keen not to miss the special occasion to usher in a new chapter in their life. Read more
India's Covid-19 vaccinations slow as dosage gap trumps output jump
India's vaccination campaign has slowed despite amassing record stockpiles of vaccine, health ministry data showed on Monday, as authorities maintain a wider-than-usual gap between doses in a strategy that has boosted coverage. Read more
Not cloudburst: IMD spells out what led to Kerala rains
A tango by two low-pressure weather systems over peninsular India brought copious amounts of rain to Kerala, leaving parts of the coastal state submerged. Read more
Arsonists torch 29 Hindu homes in Bangladesh amidst protests over Durga Puja violence
A group of assailants has set on fire at least 29 homes of Hindus in Bangladesh over an alleged blasphemous social media post amidst protests by the minority community against temple vandalism incidents during the Durga Puja celebrations last week, media reports said on Monday. Read more
Dirtier trains and less newsprint: The energy crisis fallout
Europe’s deepeningenergy crisisis sending severe -- and some surprising -- ripples across everything from transporting goods by train to glasshouses growing vegetables. Read more
Karnataka to reopen schools for classes 1-5 from October 25
The Karnataka state government has allowed primary school children from grade 1 to 5 to return to schools from October 25after a gap of nearly 20 months. However, children will be given the choice of attending the classes online. Read more
Self-styled godman Ram Rahim gets life imprisonment
A special CBI court on Monday sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief GurmeetRamRahimSingh and four others to life imprisonment in the 19-year-old murder case of sect manager Ranjit Singh. Read more
Ex-US secretary of state Colin Powell dies of Covid complications
ColinPowell, a US war hero and the first Black secretary of state who saw his legacy tarnished when he made the case for war in Iraq in 2003, has died from complications from Covid-19. He was 84. Read more
In Pics | Over 150 train services hit amid 'Rail Roko' protest in North India
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha's six-hour 'railroko' protest over the Lakhimpur violence affected over150 locations in the Northern Railway zone and hindered the running of 60 trains, said its chief public relation officer (CPRO).See pics
'Seems death is chasing me': Migrant workers in Kashmir in dilemma
Amid fear in the wake of continuous attacks, thousands of migrant workers in Kashmir are in a dilemma as they are unsure what to do next. While some of them have decided to leave Kashmir immediately, many others want to finish their pending work and settle the accounts before they leave. Read more
Kerala couple braves flood, sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched
Love knows no bounds, not even nature's fury. Sailing along in a large cooking vessel through the flooded streets, a health worker couple from the district beat all odds to exchange their wedding vows on Monday, keen not to miss the special occasion to usher in a new chapter in their life. Read more
India's Covid-19 vaccinations slow as dosage gap trumps output jump
India's vaccination campaign has slowed despite amassing record stockpiles of vaccine, health ministry data showed on Monday, as authorities maintain a wider-than-usual gap between doses in a strategy that has boosted coverage. Read more
Not cloudburst: IMD spells out what led to Kerala rains
A tango by two low-pressure weather systems over peninsular India brought copious amounts of rain to Kerala, leaving parts of the coastal state submerged. Read more
Arsonists torch 29 Hindu homes in Bangladesh amidst protests over Durga Puja violence
A group of assailants has set on fire at least 29 homes of Hindus in Bangladesh over an alleged blasphemous social media post amidst protests by the minority community against temple vandalism incidents during the Durga Puja celebrations last week, media reports said on Monday. Read more
Dirtier trains and less newsprint: The energy crisis fallout
Europe’s deepeningenergy crisisis sending severe -- and some surprising -- ripples across everything from transporting goods by train to glasshouses growing vegetables. Read more