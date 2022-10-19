DH Evening Brief: Kharge crowned new Cong chief; Woman gang-raped over 'property dispute' in Ghaziabad
DH Evening Brief: Kharge crowned new Cong chief; Woman gang-raped over 'property dispute' in Ghaziabad
updated: Oct 19 2022, 17:29 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
With nearly 8K votes, Kharge defeats Tharoor, crowned the new Congress President
Mapanna Mallikarjun Kharge, a staunch Gandhi family loyalist from Karnataka, has become the Congress' first non-Gandhi president in 24 years. The 80-year-old leader succeeds Sonia Gandhi at the grand old party's highest office. Read more
Woman gang-raped in Ghaziabad, rod inserted in her private parts
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Ghaziabad police in connection with the brutal gang-rape of a 38-year-old woman recently, with the panel chief saying the attack reminded her of the Nirbhaya case. Read more
Congress presidential poll: Calling Shashi Tharoor loser would be a mistake
Shashi Tharoor might not have won the Congress presidential election but to call him a loser in the Congress presidential election would be one of the gravest mistakes one could make. Read more
Rupee crosses 83 mark for first time against US dollar
Therupeeplunged 61 paise to decline below the 83-mark for the first time against the US dollar on Wednesday amid unabated foreign capital outflows and a strong dollar in the overseas markets. Read more
Pakistan warn tit-for-tat reaction vs India if Asia Cup shifts
Shifting the 2023 Asia Cup out of Pakistan because of India's refusal to tour the country may prompt similar tit-for-tat reaction from the Pakistan Cricket Board, the PCB said on Wednesday. Read more
'India's external buffers sufficient to cushion risks,' says Fitch Ratings
India has adequate foreign exchange reserves and its current account deficit is likely to remain at sustainable levels, limiting any risk to the country's sovereign rating from external pressures, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday. Read more
Kashmir 'separate country' in Bihar govt school paper
A question paper in a Bihar government school termed Kashmir as a "separate country" triggering a political war in the state. Read more
Rishad Premji wants Wipro staff back in office — Here's why
IT major Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji on Wednesday expressed his wish to bring all the company's employees back to office for some time. Read more
With nearly 8K votes, Kharge defeats Tharoor, crowned the new Congress President
Mapanna Mallikarjun Kharge, a staunch Gandhi family loyalist from Karnataka, has become the Congress' first non-Gandhi president in 24 years. The 80-year-old leader succeeds Sonia Gandhi at the grand old party's highest office. Read more
Woman gang-raped in Ghaziabad, rod inserted in her private parts
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Ghaziabad police in connection with the brutal gang-rape of a 38-year-old woman recently, with the panel chief saying the attack reminded her of the Nirbhaya case. Read more
Congress presidential poll: Calling Shashi Tharoor loser would be a mistake
Shashi Tharoor might not have won the Congress presidential election but to call him a loser in the Congress presidential election would be one of the gravest mistakes one could make. Read more
Rupee crosses 83 mark for first time against US dollar
Therupeeplunged 61 paise to decline below the 83-mark for the first time against the US dollar on Wednesday amid unabated foreign capital outflows and a strong dollar in the overseas markets. Read more
Pakistan warn tit-for-tat reaction vs India if Asia Cup shifts
Shifting the 2023 Asia Cup out of Pakistan because of India's refusal to tour the country may prompt similar tit-for-tat reaction from the Pakistan Cricket Board, the PCB said on Wednesday. Read more
'India's external buffers sufficient to cushion risks,' says Fitch Ratings
India has adequate foreign exchange reserves and its current account deficit is likely to remain at sustainable levels, limiting any risk to the country's sovereign rating from external pressures, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday. Read more
Kashmir 'separate country' in Bihar govt school paper
A question paper in a Bihar government school termed Kashmir as a "separate country" triggering a political war in the state. Read more
Rishad Premji wants Wipro staff back in office — Here's why
IT major Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji on Wednesday expressed his wish to bring all the company's employees back to office for some time. Read more