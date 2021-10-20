DH Evening Brief: October 20, 2021

In view of the improved Covid-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Wednesday lifted night restrictions between 11 pmto 6 am, a senior official said here. Read more
Govt revises guidelines for international passengers
Travellers fully vaccinated and coming from a country with which India has reciprocal arrangements for mutual acceptance of WHO approved Covid-19 vaccines shall be allowed to leave the airport and need not undergo home quarantine and testing from October 25, according to the revised guidelines for international arrivals released on Wednesday. Read more
Bengaluru to get Dubai-like Design District
An avant-garde ‘Design District’ will come up in Bengaluru on the lines of Dubai’s d3, Karnataka IT Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday. Read more
Drugs on cruise case: Aryan Khan's bail plea rejected
In a major jolt to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, a special court in Mumbai has rejected his bail application. Read more
Muslim marriage is a contract and not sacrament, unlike a Hindu marriage: Karnataka HC
The Karnataka High Court has held that the Muslim marriage is a contract with many shades of meaning, not a sacrament unlike a Hindu marriage and does not repel certain rights and obligations arising from its dissolution. Read more
Watch: Punjab Congress MLA, his security personnel thrash youth for questioning him about his work
A video has appeared on social media showing Punjab Congress MLA Joginder Pal and his security personnel thrashing a youth for asking what work the legislator had done for his village. Watch video
Lakhimpur Kheri case: Investigation can't be unending, State must not drag its feet, SC tells UP govt
The Supreme Court on Wednesday told the Uttar Pradesh government that the investigation into the Lakhimpur Kheri case -- related to mowing down of protesting farmers -- cannot be an unending process and the State must dispel the impression that it was dragging its feet. Read more
Southwest monsoon to withdraw completely from India around October 26: IMD
The southwest monsoon will withdraw completely from the entire country around October 26, paving the way for the commencement of the northeast monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. Read more
In a first, surgeons attached a pig kidney to a human — and it worked
Surgeons in New York have successfully attached a kidney grown in a genetically altered pig to a human patient and found that the organ worked normally, a scientific breakthrough that one day may yield a vast new supply of organs for severely ill patients. Read more
Beware, Stalkerware leak has put your personal data on smartphone at risk
A smartphone spyware has put personal data of hundreds of thousands of users at risk, like call records/recordings, text messages, photos, browsing history and precise geolocations, according to areport byTechCrunch. Read more
Facebook plans to change its name: Report
Social media giant Facebook Inc is planning to rebrand the company with a new name next week, theVergereportedon Tuesday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter. Read more
