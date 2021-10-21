DH Evening Brief: October 21, 2021

Historic milestone! India hits 100-crore vaccination mark
India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against Covid-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on Thursday. Read more
NCB visits Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mannat'; Ananya Panday summoned
A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) visited the residenceof Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Mannat, at Bandra in Mumbai to collect some documents related to Aryan Khan. Read more
Farmers have right to protest but they can't block roads indefinitely: SC
The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the farmers —who have been opposingthe three agriculture reforms laws — have a right to protest even though the matter was sub judice, but can't block roads indefinitely. Read more
After 40% reservation in tickets for women, Priyanka promises smartphones, scooters to girls in UP
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday promised smartphones and electric scooters to girls in Uttar Pradesh if her party formed the next government in the state. Read more
Delhi hospitals at breaking point as dengue cases rise; patients occupy ward floors, corridors
The growing dengue cases have stressed Delhi's medical system, with visuals coming out ofhospitals across the national capital flooded with patients, their attendants and visitors. Read more
Karnataka MP Anantkumar takes dig at Aamir Khan's ad, says it's creating 'unrest among Hindus'
Taking objection to an advertisement by tyre major Ceat Ltd in which actor Aamir Khan is seen advising people not to burst crackers on the streets, BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde has asked the company to also address the "problem blocking roads in the name of Namaz and noise emitted from mosques during Azan." Read more
Manchester United owners are keen on buying IPL team
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is attracting attention of foreign investors as it gets ready to add two new franchises in the upcoming season. Read more
Why Facebook aims to rebrand itself as Metaverse network
Social media giant Facebook is planning to rebrand the company with a new name that focuses on the metaverse -- a term that many of us have little idea about. Read more
