DH Evening Brief: Cong distances itself from Patil's 'Jihad' in Gita remark; Military chopper crashes in Arunachal
DH Evening Brief: Cong distances itself from Patil's 'Jihad' in Gita remark; Military chopper crashes in Arunachal
updated: Oct 21 2022, 17:01 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
'Unacceptable': Cong distances itself from Shivraj Patil's 'Jihad' in Gita remark
Congress on Friday distanced itself from the remarks of senior leader Shivraj Patil that the concept of 'jihad' (holy war)in Bhagavad Gitatoo, saying it is "unacceptable" and the party believes that the text is a key foundational pillar of Indian civilisation. Read more
Military chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh; rescue operation on
An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Indian Army crashed near Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh's upper Siang district at around 10.43 am on Friday.
SC to hear fresh plea against Bilkis convicts' release
The Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear a fresh plea moved by a women's organisation, challenging the remission of sentence and the release of convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang-rape case, which also involves the killing of seven of her family members during the Gujarat riots.
DGCA allows SpiceJet to operate with full capacity from Oct 30
Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday allowed budget carrier SpiceJet to operate flights with full capacity from October 30, the starting of the winter schedule, according to multiple media reports. Read more
CBI will no longer need state govt's permission to investigate cases in Maharashtra
Reversing the decision of Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has restored the general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate cases in Maharashtra.
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan banned from holding public office for 5 years
Pakistan's Election Commission on Friday disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan for five years in the Toshakhana case for hiding proceeds from the sale of gifts he received from foreign leaders.
Centre seeks Rs 64,000 crore value for IDBI Bank in stake sale
The Centre is pushing for a valuation of around Rs 64,000 crore ($7.7 billion) for state-owned IDBI Bank Ltd. in what could be the biggest sale of the government’s stake in a lender in decades, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Opinion | Is there any basis for BJP's election jitters in Gujarat?
A cynical observer of the Gujarat electoral preparations by the BJP remarked, "If it were possible to shift the Red Fort to Gujarat before the elections, the BJP would do it." Veteran political observers of the Gujarat scene claim that not much should be read into the various electoral announcements as the party fights every election like it were its last battle; and that it has nothing to be insecure about.
Not accommodating Tharoor could trigger trouble for Gandhis, Kharge
It was a high-stakes election, intended to signal a change in the functioning — and hopefully, in time, the fortunes — of the Grand Old Party. But Congressmen and women, presented with an opportunity to revitalise the party, acted predictably. Instead of voting for Shashi Tharoor and the possibility of change, earlier this week, they chose the status quo by plumping for the establishment candidate, Mallikarjun Kharge, in elections to the post of party president.
'Unacceptable': Cong distances itself from Shivraj Patil's 'Jihad' in Gita remark
Congress on Friday distanced itself from the remarks of senior leader Shivraj Patil that the concept of 'jihad' (holy war)in Bhagavad Gitatoo, saying it is "unacceptable" and the party believes that the text is a key foundational pillar of Indian civilisation. Read more
Military chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh; rescue operation on
An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Indian Army crashed near Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh's upper Siang district at around 10.43 am on Friday.
Read more
SC to hear fresh plea against Bilkis convicts' release
The Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear a fresh plea moved by a women's organisation, challenging the remission of sentence and the release of convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang-rape case, which also involves the killing of seven of her family members during the Gujarat riots.
Read more
DGCA allows SpiceJet to operate with full capacity from Oct 30
Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday allowed budget carrier SpiceJet to operate flights with full capacity from October 30, the starting of the winter schedule, according to multiple media reports. Read more
CBI will no longer need state govt's permission to investigate cases in Maharashtra
Reversing the decision of Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has restored the general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate cases in Maharashtra.
Read more
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan banned from holding public office for 5 years
Pakistan's Election Commission on Friday disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan for five years in the Toshakhana case for hiding proceeds from the sale of gifts he received from foreign leaders.
Read more
Centre seeks Rs 64,000 crore value for IDBI Bank in stake sale
The Centre is pushing for a valuation of around Rs 64,000 crore ($7.7 billion) for state-owned IDBI Bank Ltd. in what could be the biggest sale of the government’s stake in a lender in decades, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Read more
Opinion | Is there any basis for BJP's election jitters in Gujarat?
A cynical observer of the Gujarat electoral preparations by the BJP remarked, "If it were possible to shift the Red Fort to Gujarat before the elections, the BJP would do it." Veteran political observers of the Gujarat scene claim that not much should be read into the various electoral announcements as the party fights every election like it were its last battle; and that it has nothing to be insecure about.
Read more
To avoid beating, thief in B'desh calls police for help
A thief in Bangladesh sought police help to save him from possible mob beating as he got stranded inside a shop in Barishal district after committing theft, officials said on Friday.
Read more
Not accommodating Tharoor could trigger trouble for Gandhis, Kharge
It was a high-stakes election, intended to signal a change in the functioning — and hopefully, in time, the fortunes — of the Grand Old Party. But Congressmen and women, presented with an opportunity to revitalise the party, acted predictably. Instead of voting for Shashi Tharoor and the possibility of change, earlier this week, they chose the status quo by plumping for the establishment candidate, Mallikarjun Kharge, in elections to the post of party president.
Read more