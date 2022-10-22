DH Evening Brief: 15 killed in MP bus accident; Rohit says India relishing Pakistan 'challenge' in T20 WC opener
updated: Oct 22 2022, 16:31 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Labourers heading home for Diwali among 15 killed in MP bus accident
Fifteen persons were killed and 40 others injured, some of them seriously, after an Uttar Pradesh-bound bus collided with a stationary truck in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.
Kannada film 'Hadinelentu' to open IFFI's Panorama showing this year
Prithvi Konanur's Kannada film Hadinelentu, a movie that travels through the lives of stakeholders after a selfie sex video of two teenagers gets leaked, will be the opening feature film in the Indian Panorama section in this year's International Film Festival of India (IFFI) starting November 20.
Opinion | Modi has little to fear from new Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge
Critics have been clamoring for such a shift for years, arguing that only fresh leadership could rejuvenate the storied Indian National Congress party and, with it, the liberal and secular opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. The sad reality, however, is that this change at the top likely won’t improve the Congress’s national prospects — and it’s not clear anything can.
India faces headwinds from external sector: Centre
India’s economy faces risks from the external sector, the nation’s finance ministry said in its monthly report, flagging that foreign capital inflows could be hurt as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy and concerns about elevated global energy prices cloud the near-term outlook.
As Liz Truss departs, banks are frustrated by U-turns in UK government
The political maelstrom of the past few months has left a number of financial leaders with a feeling of whiplash about their position in the UK. Prime Minister Liz Truss said during this summer’s leadership campaign that the financial sector was the “jewel in the crown” of the economy. She will be replaced by the end of next week, having already caved on the prospect of a substantial tax rise for the sector to fill a budget hole. Regulatory changes may also be slowed or abandoned as a new government is formed.
Xi Jinping expands his power, elevating loyalists, forcing out moderates
China’s leader, Xi Jinping, extended his formidable dominance on Saturday, advancing a contingent of Communist Party loyalists ready to defend his personal power and expand the state’s influence over the economy and on national security.
No fines for traffic violations during Diwali here
The Gujarat government on October 21 announced that people will not be fined for any traffic-related violations in the state from October 21 to October 27.
