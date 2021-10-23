DH Evening Brief: October 23, 2021

After delimitation, J&K statehood will be restored, says Amit Shah
Union Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir's statehood would be restored after the delimitation process and elections are completed. Read more
Maintain distance from 'Ram-drohis' who shield terrorists and embrace rioters: Adityanath
Accusing opposition parties of being against Lord Ram, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that such "Ram-drohis" not only harmed the faith but also disturbed the social fabric, impeded development, and threw the state in the "fire of riots" during their rule. Read more
PM meets Indian Covid vaccine manufacturers; CEOs say his leadership key force in vaccination drive
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indian Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers on Saturday, within two days of the country achieving a key milestone of administering 100 crore doses of the jabs, official sources said. Read more
BJP set to replace Goa CM ahead of assembly polls, claims AAP
The AAP on Saturday claimed that it has learnt from "reliable sources" that the BJP is set to replace Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant ahead of next year's assembly polls as people are unhappy with the performance of the state government under his leadership. Read more
Congress-RJD fissures bring Grand Alliance to brink of collapse in Bihar
Less than a year after making waves with a better-than-expected performance in Bihar assembly polls, the opposition Grand Alliance finds itself on the brink of collapse. The five-party opposition coalition had won just 10 seats short of majority, a major comeback since the Lok Sabha polls of 2019 when the NDA had made a clean sweep, winning all but one of 40 seats in Bihar. Read more
Congress promises waiving off farmers' loans, govt jobs ahead of UP Assembly polls
Nurturing dreams to recapture Uttar Pradesh, where assembly polls are barely five months away, Congress on Saturday announced more sops, including waiving off loans of the farmers and providing government jobs to 20 lakh people in the state, if it formed the next government in UP. Read more
BJP leader advises women not to go to police stations after dark
BJP was left red-faced after one of its senior leaders questioned claims of the Uttar Pradesh government regarding women's safety in the state, advisingthem not to go to the police stations after dark. Read more
Send Siddaramaiah to Afghanistan: Prasad to Centre
BJP MP V Srinivas Prasad, on Saturday,said that Opposition LeaderSiddaramaiah should be ''packed up to Afghanistan"because he keeps speaking about the Taliban and seemedto have developed a "liking for the outfit". Read more
Baffling that improvement of judicial infrastructure still being carried out in ad-hoc manner: CJI
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Saturday stressed on the need for good judicial infrastructure of the country, saying it is important for improving access to justice and to meet the growing demands of the public who areaware of their rights and are developing economically, socially, and culturally. Read more
T20 World Cup: India's megastars ready to pounce on Pakistan's pretenders in 'The Match'
The most sought-after megastars of the current generation are primed to show their might against a bunch of enigmatic cricketers as India and Pakistan engage in an ICC T20 World Cup face-off, something that transcends the 22-yard strip. Read more
The coming electric vehicle disruption that no one is talking about
An acrid smell hangs in the air at Trenton Forging Co. on the outskirts of Detroit as a 4,500-pound hammer slams a bar of red hot steel with enough force to shake the building. Read more
