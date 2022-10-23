DH Evening Brief: King Kohli leads India to epic win over Pakistan; Sunak makes second bid to become UK PM

Sunak makes second bid to become UK's first Hindu PM
Rishi Sunak looked set for at least several years in the political wilderness after helping topple ex-prime minister Boris Johnson but then losing to Liz Truss in the summer's Conservative leadership contest.
MHA cancels FCRA licences of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation
The Narendra Modi government has cancelled the licences given to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT), both headed by outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi, accusing it of violating laws.
Xi Jinping secured a historic third term as China's leader on Sunday and filled his inner circle with close allies, achieving after a decade in power complete dominance over the ruling Communist Party.
Do not insult common man by referring to facilities as 'revadi': Kejriwal to PM Modi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday questioned why people, who are worried due to inflation, should not get access to free education and treatment, and said by calling such things free "revadi", the common man should not be insulted.
BJP dubs Kejriwal 'anti-religious' over cracker ban
Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil has hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his government's decision to completely ban firecrackers in the national capital, and dubbed such people "anti-religious" who were stopping citizens from celebrating their festivals.
'We're innocent, Hindus don’t do that,' says Bilkis Bano rape case convict
Even as the Supreme Court is hearing the plea challenging the remission of sentence and the release of convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang-rape case, which also involves the killing of her family members including a child during the Gujarat riots, the Centre and authorities sanctioning this release have drawn flak over their approval.
Ill health or power play? Hu Congress exit sparks speculation storm
The abrupt exit of former Chinese leader Hu Jintao from a key political meeting grabbed global headlines, providing a rare moment of drama at the meticulously choreographed event intended to hand President Xi Jinping a historic third term in power.
Parliamentary panel gets three more months to examine marriage age bill
A Bill to raise the legal age of marriage of women from 18 to 21 is unlikely to come up in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament with a Parliamentary Standing Committee examining the proposed legislation yet to complete its deliberations and getting another extension for three months.
King Kohli leads India to epic win over Pakistan
Virat Kohli single-handedly powered India to an epic four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan with a magnificent 53-ball 82 not out in their big-ticket T20 World Cup game here on Sunday.
