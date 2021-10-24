DH Evening Brief: October 24, 2021

Once a formidable player in UP politics, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party is now fighting for its survival. Will 2022 be the year that it makes a comeback? Watch video
Cruise drugs case: Witness makes bribery allegations against NCB's Sameer Wankhede
A witness in the Cordelia cruise rave party case has alleged that the NCB's top official Sameer Wankhede and K P Gosavi, who was an independent witness, have been paid-off. Read more
Internal Facebook documents show struggle with misinformation, hate speech in India: Report
Internal documents at Facebook show "a struggle with misinformation, hate speech and celebrations of violence" in India, the company's biggest market, with researchers at the social media giant pointing out that there are groups and pages "replete with inflammatory and misleading anti-Muslim content" on its platform, US media reports have said. Read more
'What is this alliance?': Lalu Prasad Yadav questions Congress's usefulness as an ally in Bihar
Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday scorned the Congress as he questioned the party's usefulness as an ally and wondered if his party should have left an assembly bypoll seat in the state for the national party so that it could lose even its deposit. Read more
For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game
The event will be watched by hundreds of millions around the world, on televisions in remote villages, jumbo screens in crowded cities, phones in migrant labour tenements and flickering monitors in the living rooms of a diaspora spread across the world’s time zones. Read more
Self-driving race cars make history in Indianapolis
The winner was not a driver but an algorithm on Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the top car clocked an average speed of 218 km/h (135 mph), ushering autonomous vehicles into a new era. Read more
New IPL teams: BCCI expecting Rs 7 crore to Rs 10 crore with Adani, Goenka in fray
The Indian cricket board will be expecting the two new IPL franchises to go for Rs 7,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore each after the bidding process begins here on Monday. Read more
Manish Tewari slams Harish Rawat, says 'daily soap opera in Punjab Congress still continues'
The woes in the Punjab Congress seem to be far from over. Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari on Sunday slammed former Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat alleging that the soap opera is still continuing in Punjab. Read more
Ethereum: Transformation that could overtake bitcoin
The world’s second most valuable cryptocurrency, ether, has been touching all-time highs in price ahead of a major upgrade of its underlying platform, ethereum. Ether is currently worth in aggregate just shy of US$500 billion (£363 billion). That’s still slightly less than half that of the biggest cryptocurrency, bitcoin. Read more
Communal flames spread beyond Karnataka's coast
Praveen Valke says he is a reformed man.Once part of the group that worked to establish the Bajrang Dal in Dakshina Kannada in the noughties, Valke switched over to the Sri Ram Sene before disassociating himself from these groups altogether. Read more
