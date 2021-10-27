DH Evening Brief: October 27, 2021

'No specific denial by Centre': Supreme Court sets up panel to probe Pegasus snooping matter
The Supreme Court on Wednesday formed an independent experts committee, to be supervised by Justice R V Raveendran, a retired top court judge, to go into the "truth or falsity" of allegations of citizens' snooping by use of Isreal's Pegasus spyware. Read more
Arrest has become rule and bail exception: Aryan Khan's lawyer
Invoking Constitutional rights, the defence team of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Wednesday sought bail for him on the grounds that his arrest was illegal. Read more
Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya among 11 picked for Khel Ratna Award
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games, and silver medal-winning wrestler Ravi Dahiya were on Wednesday recommended for theKhelRatnaas an unprecedented 11 athletes were selected for the country's highest sporting honour. Read more
Posters with Mamata's pics defaced ahead of her Goa visit; TMC condemns act, blames BJP
Several hoardings carrying pictures of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were defaced in Goa ahead of her visit to the coastal state, following which the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday condemned the act and claimed it reflects the BJP's "intolerance". Read more
No public outrage, fuel price hike not an issue: Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba
Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba on Tuesday claimed that the rising prices of essential commodities has not affected the common man. Read more
In Pics | These companies belong to the elite trillion-dollar club
As Tesla hits a $1-trillion market cap, here we take a look at the companies that belong to the elite trillion-dollar club: See pics
I was trolled: Shah stresses on importance of education
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Wednesday said that "no nation can develop with an army of illiterates" and it is the government'sresponsibility to educate them. Read more
Before hitting campaign trail in Bihar bypolls, Lalu hints at thaw with Congress
RJD president Lalu Prasad on Wednesday hinted at a thaw between his party and the Congress, saying he had a telephonic conversation with Sonia Gandhi whom he asked to hold a meeting of “like-minded” parties which could join hands to take on the BJP. Read more
Paytm to hike IPO size to Rs 18,300 crore as Alibaba's Ant, other investors dilute more stake
Digital financial services firm Paytm will increase its initial public offer size to Rs 18,300 with company's biggest shareholder Alibaba group firm Ant Financial and existing investors including Softbank deciding to dilute more stake in the company, sources said. Read more
Shoaib Akhtar walks out of TV show after being asked to leave
Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was embroiled in a controversy when he walked out of a TV programme and resigned from his job as cricket analyst after being told to leave the set by the host of the show at state-ownedPTV. Read more
