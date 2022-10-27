DH Evening Brief: Rajnath Singh hints at retrieving PoK; Azam Khan gets 3-year jail in 2019 hate speech case
DH Evening Brief: Rajnath Singh hints at retrieving PoK; Azam Khan gets 3-year jail in 2019 hate speech case
updated: Oct 27 2022, 17:29 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
On 'Shaurya Diwas', Rajnath Singh hints at retrieving Pakistan-occupied Kashmir
Asserting that retrieving Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was on the agenda of the Modi government, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India was committed to implementing the 1994 resolution passed in the Parliament. Read more
Senior SP leader Azam Khan gets 3-year jail in 2019 hate speech case
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was on Thursday convicted by a Rampur court in a hate speech case. Read more
Now, equal pay for men, women cricketers in India
In a landmark decision, the BCCI on Thursday announced equal match fees for its centrally-contracted female and male players in a bid to tackle gender discrimination. Read more
Airbus C295 for Indian Air Force to be manufactured in Vadodara
A manufacturing facility for the production of Airbus C295 transport aircraft will come up in Vadodara in Gujarat, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said on Thursday. Read more
T20 World Cup: India beat Netherlands by 56 runs
India defeated Netherlands by 56 runs in a T20World Cup match on Thursday. Read more
Now, BJP MLA Ram Kadam wants photo of PM Narendra Modi on currency notes
BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam on Thursday demanded that images of Babasaheb Ambedkar, Shivaji, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, and Narendra Modi be printed on currency notes. Read more
All eyes on Kharge's next task - Pick Congress's Team A
With Mallikarjun Kharge taking over as the new president of the Congress party on Wednesday, all eyes are on who all will constitute his team, especially the high-powered Working Committee for which there are several aspirants. Read more
Newborn girl dies at govt hospital in Rajasthan due to warmer overheating
A newborn girl has died due to overheating of a warmer at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of a government hospital in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, officials said on Thursday. Read more
BJP Hindutva vs AAP Hindutva is advantage RSS
Subramanian Swamy, the maverick of Indian politics, forwarded a novel suggestion back in 2020 that he said could appreciate the value of the rupee: To have Lakshmi and Ganesha images printed on Indian currency notes. Swamy pointed to the example of the Indonesian currency note of Rupiah 20,000, which carries Lord Ganesha's image. Read more
'Chief Twit' Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters with a sink ahead of deal close deadline
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday he was entering Twitter Inc's San Francisco office, days ahead of a court-ordered deadline to close his $44 billion deal for the social media platform. Read more
Poaching drama triggers TRS-BJP slugfest
The poaching drama that unfolded in Hyderabad on Wednesday night has triggered a slugfest between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Read more
