DH Evening Brief: October 28, 2021

Drugs on cruise case: Bombay HC grants bail to Aryan Khan
The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in the Cordelia drugs-on-cruise case by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Read more
BJP not going anywhere, problem is with Rahul: Prashant Kishore
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party 'is not going anywhere for many decades and the problem with Rahul Gandhi is that he thinks that the BJP will be overthrown by people'. Read more
Centre extends nationwide Covid containment measures till November 30
The Centre on Thursday extended the nationwide Covid-19 containment measures till November 30 as there has been localised spread of the virus in a few states and the disease continues to be a public health challenge in the country. Read more
Hardik unlikely to be retained; Rohit, Bumrah, Pollard set to be in MI's retention list
Colourful all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to be sent back into the IPL auction pool by Mumbai Indians as the five-time champions are more or less sanguine about the players who are in their retention list for the 2022 season. Read more
Watch: What does Islam have to do with cricket matches? asks Owaisi
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on October 27 condemned Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed's statement on the country's win against India in the T20 World Cup match and asked, "What does Islam have to do with cricket matches?" Watch video
Firecracker ban not against any community, says Supreme Court
Just days before Diwali, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that the ban on firecrackers needs to be followed strictly as this was essential to protect the right to life. Read more
Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top philanthropist rank
Software exporter Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 9,713 crore or Rs 27 crore a day to retain his top rank among Indian philanthropists in FY21. Read more
Centre seeks details of algorithm, processes used by Facebook amid hate speech allegations
With Facebook embroiled in a row over alleged discrepancies in algorithmic recommendations, the Centre has sought an explaination from the social media giant. Read more
I'm not racist: Quinton de Kock apologises, will take knee
Quinton de Kock has apologised for pulling out of Tuesday's Twenty20 World Cup match against the West Indies after rejecting a Cricket South Africa (CSA) directive that players must "take a knee" in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the game. Read more
Five arrested in Uttar Pradesh under sedition law for celebrating Pakistan's win in T20 World Cup
Five persons were arrested after being booked under the sedition law in different parts of Uttar Pradesh for celebrating Pakistan's win over India in the T20 World Cup a few days back. Read more
Paytm IPO price band set at Rs 2,080-2,150
The initial public offering of digital payments firm Paytm will open for subscription on November 8 in the price band of Rs 2,080 to Rs 2,150 apiece and close on November 10, according to sources. Read more
