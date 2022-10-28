DH Evening Brief: Modi says Naxals 'with guns or pens' need to be uprooted; Centre expects Musk's Twitter to follow local laws
DH Evening Brief: Modi says Naxals 'with guns or pens' need to be uprooted; Centre expects Musk's Twitter to follow local laws
updated: Oct 28 2022, 16:55 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
'Gun-toting', 'pen-wielding' Naxals need to be uprooted, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the next 25 years will focus on the creation of an ‘amrit peedhi’following the resolutions of 'Panch Pran'. The PM also spoke about "uprooting naxals with guns and pens".
After Musk takeover, India says it expects Twitter to comply with local rules
Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter will not change India's expectation that it will comply with the country's rules for such companies, a government minister told Reuters on Friday, adding that India's new IT rules would be out in days.
Karnataka Minister Nagesh seeks report on teaching at Arabic schools
Students at Arabic schools in the state, too, should have access to education facilities that are at par with other schools, said B C Nagesh, Minister for School Education and Literacy and also the Kodagu district-In-charge Minister. Read more
Key conspirators of 26/11 remain unpunished: Jaishankar
Speaking at a special meeting on 'Countering the Use of New and Emerging Technologies for Terrorist Purposes', he said, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has "regrettably" been unable to act in some cases when it comes to proscribing some terrorists because of "political considerations".
India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils, and spends tens of billions of dollars a year on imports to fill more than 70 per cent of its demand from Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia and Ukraine. Hybridisation, with its theoretical increase in yield, could help cut the country's import bills.
Kejriwal writes to PM, pushes for gods on notes again
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who created a political flutter with his appeal to incorporate images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on currency notes, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushing forward the demand.
'Send real Mr Bean': Zimbabwe revel in revenge over Pakistan in 'Bean Derby'
Zimbabwe's stunning defeat of Pakistan at cricket's T20 World Cup gave them sweet revenge in a light-hearted feud over aMr. Beanimpersonator that went right to the top of both countries. Read more
'Not your jurisdiction': Congress asks EC to desist from regulating freebies
The Congress on Friday asked the Election Commission of India to desist from regulating freebies, arguing that it does not have the jurisdiction to do so.
Explained | What is genetically modified mustard?
India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils, and spends tens of billions of dollars a year on imports to fill more than 70 per cent of its demand from Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia and Ukraine. Hybridisation, with its theoretical increase in yield, could help cut the country's import bills.
Kejriwal writes to PM, pushes for gods on notes again
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who created a political flutter with his appeal to incorporate images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on currency notes, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushing forward the demand.
Modi plan to unlock India's gold gets new focus with trade gap near record
India’s wide trade deficit is highlighting a curious government plan to rein in the gap: Getting people to hand over their private stashes of gold jewellery.
