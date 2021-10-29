DH Evening Brief: October 29, 2021

Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46
Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday.He was 46.Puneeth was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru at 11:30 am today after he complained of chest pain.The mortal remains of the Sandalwood actor willbe kept at Kanteerava stadium for public viewing. Read more
A sad day for Kananda film industry with Puneeth Rajkumar's demise
'I was to meet Puneeth Rajkumar today', says devastated Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites will be performed with full state honours.“We spoke yesterday and I was supposed to meet him today,” Bommai told reporters outside Vikram Hospital where the 46-year-old actor battled for life following a heart attack. Read more
Facebook changes company name to 'Meta'
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company is rebranding itself as Meta in an effort to encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future — what Zuckerberg calls the “metaverse”. Read more
Leander Paes, Nafisa Ali join TMC in Goa
Tennis veteran LeanderPaesand actor Nafisa Ali joined Trinamool Congress Party in presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Goaon Friday. Read more
Assam on alert after attack on Hindus in Bangladesh, says Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state government has alerted all the district administrations to be extra vigilant and ensure that no attack on religious minorities takes place in the state.
