DH Evening Brief: Terrorism among gravest threats to humanity, says EAM; Gujarat to form committee for UCC implementation
updated: Oct 29 2022, 16:51 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Terrorism one of gravest threats to humanity, says S Jaishankar at UN meet
The counter-terror sanction regime of the United Nations has been effective to put countries on notice that turned terrorism into a state-funded enterprise, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.
Ahead of Assembly polls, Gujarat govt decides to form committee for Uniform Civil Code implementation
Ahead of the Assembly polls in Gujarat to be held by the year-end, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state on Saturday decided to set up a committee to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
Arvind Kejriwal asks people of Gujarat to pick CM face for AAP
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will announce on November 4 the name of its chief ministerial face for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections on the basis of opinion given by the people of the state.
Debate on Hindutva element in ‘Bhootharadhane’ ritual
The discussion was opened up with the stupendous success of Rishab Shetty’s Kannada filmKantara,a story based on the traditions and beliefs, including worship ofBhootha Kola, in the Dakshina Kannada region.
ISRO successfully carries out key test of its heaviest rocket's engine
The flight acceptance hot test of CE-20 engine has been successfully carried out in the High Altitude Test facility of ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) at Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu for a duration of 25 seconds.
95% donations through electoral bonds going to BJP as donors scared of funding other parties: Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is getting 95 per cent of the total donations made through electoral bonds as donors are not providing funds to other parties out of fear.
Delhi's air quality nears 'severe' zone; GRAP stage 3 likely to kick in
A layer of pungent haze lingered over Delhi on Saturday morning as the city's air quality neared the "severe" zone amid adverse meteorological conditions -- low temperatures and calm winds -- and an increase in incidents of stubble burning in Punjab.
