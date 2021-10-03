DH Evening Brief: October 3, 2021

Cruise ship drugs party: NCB arrests Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Read more
Mamata Banerjee to retain CM crown, sweeps Bhabanipur with record margin of 58,832 votes
Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday stormed to victory in the Bhabanipur Assembly by-election with a whooping margin of 58,832 votes, securing her place as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. Read more
Watch: Decode This | How will caste census disrupt political status quo in UP?
In Uttar Pradesh, caste is an important factor that determines the outcome of any election. With BJP opposing, and SP and BSP supporting enumeration of castes, how will this caste census challenge the political landscape in UP? Watch video
Zydus Cadila proposes Rs 1,900 for 3-dose Covid vaccine; govt negotiating to bring it down
With talks underway between the central government and Zydus Cadila over the pricing of the Covid-19 vaccine ZyCov-D, the pharma company is learnt to have proposed a price of Rs 1,900 for its three-dose jab that can be given to those above 12 years of age. Read more
Violence in UP district after two farmers 'crushed to death' by minister's cavalcade
Violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur-Kheri district on Sunday after a vehicle of Union minister Ajai Mishra's cavalcade allegedly knocked down several farmers while the latter were protesting against the farm laws. Read more
Bomb targets Kabul mosque, 'a number of civilians' dead
A bomb exploded in the entrance of a mosque in the Afghan capital on Sunday leaving a “number of civilians dead”, a Taliban spokesman said. Read more
Why you may have to pay more for ghee, butter next year
The next few meetings of the GST Council would take the country's new indirect tax regime closer to the goal of providing a transparent tax system with minimal exemptions and fewer rates. Sources working on the GST rate rationale said that a three rate tax structure may become a reality early next fiscal after the views of a group of ministers (GoM) set for purpose is presented before the GST Council. Read more
Bengaluru: Hefty fine for using earphones while driving
In what is a major shift in enforcing the Motor Vehicles Rules, the Bengaluru Traffic Police will slap a fine of Rs 1,000 on drivers using headphones. Read more
Petrol, diesel at all-time high, moderate hike in oil
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on Sunday to send rates soaring to new record highs across the country but top government officials insisted oil companies haven't passed on the entire increase warranted from international oil and gas rising to three-year highs and have ensured a UK-like situation of pumps going dry isn't seen anywhere in India. Read more
