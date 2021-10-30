DH Evening Brief: October 30, 2021

Like father, like son: Puneeth Rajkumar donates eyes
Since 1994, Dr Rajkumar Eye Bank in Rajajinagar has collected 14,901 eyes. On Friday, sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar became the third member of his family to donate his eyes after his father Dr Rajkumar and mother Parvathamma.
After 'a very warm' meeting, Modi invites Pope to visit India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he had a "very warm meeting" with Pope Francis and discussed a wide range of issues with the head of the Catholic church and also invited him to visit India.
Indian captain Virat Kohli on Saturday hit out at the "bunch of spineless people", reacting strongly to the torrent of social media abuse that was aimed at his pacer Mohammed Shami over his religion, following the team's loss to arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.
No matter who is in power, they always resent the soft power commanded by artists. But something more bizarre is now happening. ‘Celebrity’ for some reason connotes evil, just like ‘liberal’ has become a bad word.
Poll promises not just commitment, but guarantee: Rahul
Kickstarting the Congress's poll campaign in Goa, where Assembly elections are due early next year, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asserted that the assurances that his party gives in its election manifesto is not just a commitment but a "guarantee".
Thousands pay tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar in Bengaluru
Thousands of grieving fans continue to flock the city's Kanteerava stadium on Saturday to pay their final respects to Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar.
Aryan Khan walks out of jail after nearly 4 weeks
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan on Sunday returned home to the sound of beating drums and firecrackers after nearly four weeks in jail.
Puneeth's last rites to be held tomorrow, says Bommai
The last rites of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar will be held tomorrow (October 31), CM BasavarajBommai said on Saturday.
Kohli slams 'spineless people' for abusing Shami
Covid-19 memorial creators reflect as world nears 5 million deaths
As the world nears the milestone of 5 million Covid-19 deaths, memorials large and small, ephemeral and epic, have cropped up around the United States.
Now, you can burst only green crackers in Karnataka
The Karnataka government on Saturday issued guidelines on the celebration of Diwali amid fears of a new Covid-19 outbreak.
Why do our celebrities become soft targets?
Mullaperiyar dam shutters raised further
Shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam in Kerala, operated by Tamil Nadu, were raised further on Saturday morning as the water level in the reservoir rose to 138.90 ft, officials here said.
