DH Evening Brief: PM lays foundation stone of C-295 production facility; AAP to field candidates in all 224 seats in Karnataka

  • updated: Oct 30 2022, 17:01 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
    PM Modi lays foundation stone of C-295 transport aircraft production facility

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a manufacturing facility in this city of Gujarat for the production of C-295 medium transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force.

    Eyeing electoral foothold, AAP to field candidates in all 224 seats in Karnataka assembly polls

    The fledgling Aam Aadmi Party in Karnataka is aiming big in the upcoming state assembly election as it has decided to field candidates in all 224 constituencies with anti-corruption agenda as its main plank, a party leader said.

    South Korea's Yoon declares mourning period after Halloween crush kills 151

    South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning on Sunday after a Halloween crush killed some 151 people in a packed nightlife area in Seoul.

    Workers leave largest iPhone plant to escape Covid curbs in China

    Workers are departing Apple Inc’s biggest iPhone plant in China, seeking to escape hastily enacted Covid measures that left many of the 2,00,000 staff grappling with inadequate living conditions.

    Telangana withdraws general consent to CBI

    The Telangana government has withdrawn general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the state.

    BJP faces heat from dissidents in Himachal

    On Saturday, the last day of withdrawal of nominations for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP faced stiff resistance from some rebels while it managed to pacify a few.

    After Rijiju criticises Nehru over Jammu and Kashmir, Congress asks PM to rein in ministers from making 'false statements'

    The Congress on Saturday demanded an apology from Union minister Kiren Rijiju over his criticism of Jawaharlal Nehru's handling of the Kashmir issue and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rein in ministers from making "irresponsible statements".

    Twitter managers reportedly asked to draw up lists of employees to be laid off

    Elon Musk planned to begin laying off workers at Twitter as soon as Saturday, four people with knowledge of the matter said, with some managers being asked to draw up lists of employees to cut.

    Covid in endemic phase, experts feel

    With hospitalisation and number of deaths due to Covid-19 remaining miniscule for the past few months despite people largely not adhering to behavioural norms, experts feel the prevalence of the viral disease has reached its endemic stage.

