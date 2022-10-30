DH Evening Brief: PM lays foundation stone of C-295 production facility; AAP to field candidates in all 224 seats in Karnataka

Eyeing electoral foothold, AAP to field candidates in all 224 seats in Karnataka assembly polls
The fledgling Aam Aadmi Party in Karnataka is aiming big in the upcoming state assembly election as it has decided to field candidates in all 224 constituencies with anti-corruption agenda as its main plank, a party leader said.
After Rijiju criticises Nehru over Jammu and Kashmir, Congress asks PM to rein in ministers from making 'false statements'
The Congress on Saturday demanded an apology from Union minister Kiren Rijiju over his criticism of Jawaharlal Nehru's handling of the Kashmir issue and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rein in ministers from making "irresponsible statements".
With hospitalisation and number of deaths due to Covid-19 remaining miniscule for the past few months despite people largely not adhering to behavioural norms, experts feel the prevalence of the viral disease has reached its endemic stage.
PM Modi lays foundation stone of C-295 transport aircraft production facility
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a manufacturing facility in this city of Gujarat for the production of C-295 medium transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force.
South Korea's Yoon declares mourning period after Halloween crush kills 151
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning on Sunday after a Halloween crush killed some 151 people in a packed nightlife area in Seoul.
Workers leave largest iPhone plant to escape Covid curbs in China
Workers are departing Apple Inc’s biggest iPhone plant in China, seeking to escape hastily enacted Covid measures that left many of the 2,00,000 staff grappling with inadequate living conditions.
Telangana withdraws general consent to CBI
The Telangana government has withdrawn general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the state.
BJP faces heat from dissidents in Himachal
On Saturday, the last day of withdrawal of nominations for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP faced stiff resistance from some rebels while it managed to pacify a few.
Twitter managers reportedly asked to draw up lists of employees to be laid off
Elon Musk planned to begin laying off workers at Twitter as soon as Saturday, four people with knowledge of the matter said, with some managers being asked to draw up lists of employees to cut.
