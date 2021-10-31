DH Evening Brief: October 31, 2021

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar was laid to rest after final rites were conducted at Kanteerava Studio in the presence of his family members, friends and ruling and opposition leaders of all political parties in Bengaluru. The final rites were conducted as per the traditions of the Ediga community of the Hindu religion.
India saw 31 children die by suicide every day in 2020
An average 31 children died by suicide every day in India in 2020, according to government data, with experts underlining that the Covid-19 pandemic may have accentuated the psychological trauma faced by children to a great extent.
The Hindutva discourse has come to dominate social media, much of news television and the editorial pages of significant sections of Hindi language newspapers. It has inspired the founding of several think tanks since 2014 and successfully shaped a seminar circuit all its own in the last seven years, while its leading lights invariably make it to the speakers' lists of sundry literary festivals.
Road from G-20 to COP26: Climate talks and the endgame
At the heart of the COP26 talks is the issue of fairness. Developing nations say rich countries wrecked the planet as they industrialized, and it’s now unfair they’re thwarting others’ economic progress -- and failing to provide enough cash to help poor countries adjust. That’s why there’s so much talk about how much money will be on the table.
In the runup to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, everyone and their aide want countries — particularly large developing countries such as India — to commit to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by a specific date. The European Union and the United States have promised carbon neutrality by 2050. China has given itself 10 years longer.
Into the Metaverse: Where crypto, gaming and capitalism collide
The metaverse of Zuckerberg’s dreams is the sort of place where everyone’s plugged into a virtual reality, able to teleport, make things happen merely by thinking about them and effectively step beyond the limitations of the physical world into a brave, new digital one. The billionaire concedes this is still “a long way off.”
Family, fans bid Puneeth Rajkumar tearful farewell
Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar was laid to rest after final rites were conducted at Kanteerava Studio in the presence of his family members, friends and ruling and opposition leaders of all political parties in Bengaluru. The final rites were conducted as per the traditions of the Ediga community of the Hindu religion.
Read more
Bopanna, Devaraj among 66 selected for Rajyotsava award
The Karnataka government on Sunday announced a list of 66 achievers from various fields for the 2021 edition of the Rajyotsava award.
Read more
PM Modi to hold meeting over low vaccination coverage
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting on November 3 with district magistrates of over 40 districts having low Covid-19 vaccination coverage, the PMO said on Sunday.
Read more
India saw 31 children die by suicide every day in 2020
An average 31 children died by suicide every day in India in 2020, according to government data, with experts underlining that the Covid-19 pandemic may have accentuated the psychological trauma faced by children to a great extent.
Read more
Sangh and Hindutva: The expanding footprint
The Hindutva discourse has come to dominate social media, much of news television and the editorial pages of significant sections of Hindi language newspapers. It has inspired the founding of several think tanks since 2014 and successfully shaped a seminar circuit all its own in the last seven years, while its leading lights invariably make it to the speakers' lists of sundry literary festivals.
Read more
Pens, books must replace guns, stones: J&K police chief
Stating that nobody in Kashmir wants violence, Jammu and Kashmir police chief, Dilbag Singh on Sunday said that guns and stones should be dropped and replaced with pens and books.
Read more
Road from G-20 to COP26: Climate talks and the endgame
At the heart of the COP26 talks is the issue of fairness. Developing nations say rich countries wrecked the planet as they industrialized, and it’s now unfair they’re thwarting others’ economic progress -- and failing to provide enough cash to help poor countries adjust. That’s why there’s so much talk about how much money will be on the table.
Read more
India's net-zero pledge a bogus promise
In the runup to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, everyone and their aide want countries — particularly large developing countries such as India — to commit to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by a specific date. The European Union and the United States have promised carbon neutrality by 2050. China has given itself 10 years longer.
Read more
Into the Metaverse: Where crypto, gaming and capitalism collide
The metaverse of Zuckerberg’s dreams is the sort of place where everyone’s plugged into a virtual reality, able to teleport, make things happen merely by thinking about them and effectively step beyond the limitations of the physical world into a brave, new digital one. The billionaire concedes this is still “a long way off.”
Read more
Indians now have to wait longer for US visa appointment
The US Embassy here has said there will be significant appointment wait times for some non-immigrant visa categories as it builds back from Covid-19-related interruptions.
Read more