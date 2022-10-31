Evening Brief: SC says those conducting '2-finger test' guilty of misconduct; FIR against Morbi bridge maintenance agencies

  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 17:24 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
    SC asks Centre, states to ensure 'two-finger test' to confirm rape not conducted

    The Supreme Court on Monday said it is unfortunate that the practice of the "two-finger test" to examine rape survivors is still prevalent in society, and asked the Centre and the states to ensure it is not conducted. Read more

    FIR against Morbi bridge maintenance and operation agencies; some persons called for questioning

    Police have registered an FIR on charges of culpable homicide against agencies given the task of maintenance and operation of the bridge in Gujarat's Morbi city which collapsed, killing 134 people, officials said on Monday. Read more

    SC extends stay on investigation in case against B S Yediyurappa

    The Supreme Court on Monday extended the stay order on the investigation in an FIR lodged by Lokayukta police against former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa in a corruption case related to the award of a BDA contract for building a housing complex. Read more

    Congress will win Gujarat polls; AAP only in air, not on ground: Rahul

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday exuded confidence that his party will win the Gujarat assembly elections, contending that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has only created a buzz in the state purely on the basis of advertisements and had no support on the ground. Read more

    Hotel apologises to Virat Kohli, removes people who breached cricketer's privacy

    Crown Perth hotel has reportedly apologised to charismatic India batter Virat Kohli for the alleged breach of the player's privacy by a fan, who took a video of the cricketer's room while he was playing the ICC T20 World Cup Super-12 game against South Africa on Sunday evening. Read more

    BJP, Trinamool spar over Morbi bridge collapse

    The heat of the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat has reached West Bengal with the Trinamool Congress and the BJP entering into a war of words over the tragic mishap. Read more

    Twitter to lay off 25% of workforce in first round of job cuts: Report

    Twitter, which was acquired last week by billionaire Elon Musk, plans to let go of a quarter of its workforce as part of what is expected to be the first round of layoffs, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter. Read more

    Why is Cadbury the latest victim of boycotting?

    Boycotting has, in recent times, turned into a digital phenomenon with the rising popularity of social media platforms. The latest boycotting move is against the British multinational confectionery company, Cadbury. It comes following the claims that the company uses gelatine 'derived from beef' in its products. Several users claimed that it hurts Hindu sentiments. Read more

    A look at India's worst bridge disasters

    A suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat collapsed on Sunday leaving at least 134 dead. While national and world leaders expressed grief at the tragedy, Morbi B Division Police Inspector Prakashbhai Dekavadiya has filed an FIR against the maintenance and management agencies of the bridge.The incident has received global attention with the British High Commission, the Singaporean counterpart, and the Nepal Prime Minister expressing their condolences. Read more

    Assam government considering withdrawing AFSPA from more areas: CM Himanta

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said his government is considering withdrawing AFSPA from two more locations in the state. Read more