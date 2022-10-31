Evening Brief: SC says those conducting '2-finger test' guilty of misconduct; FIR against Morbi bridge maintenance agencies
updated: Oct 31 2022, 17:24 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
SC asks Centre, states to ensure 'two-finger test' to confirm rape not conducted
The Supreme Court on Monday said it is unfortunate that the practice of the "two-finger test" to examine rape survivors is still prevalent in society, and asked the Centre and the states to ensure it is not conducted. Read more
FIR against Morbi bridge maintenance and operation agencies; some persons called for questioning
Police have registered an FIR on charges of culpable homicide against agencies given the task of maintenance and operation of the bridge in Gujarat's Morbi city which collapsed, killing 134 people, officials said on Monday. Read more
SC extends stay on investigation in case against B S Yediyurappa
The Supreme Court on Monday extended the stay order on the investigation in an FIR lodged by Lokayukta police against former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa in a corruption case related to the award of a BDA contract for building a housing complex. Read more
Congress will win Gujarat polls; AAP only in air, not on ground: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday exuded confidence that his party will win the Gujarat assembly elections, contending that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has only created a buzz in the state purely on the basis of advertisements and had no support on the ground. Read more
Hotel apologises to Virat Kohli, removes people who breached cricketer's privacy
Crown Perth hotel has reportedly apologised to charismatic India batter Virat Kohli for the alleged breach of the player's privacy by a fan, who took a video of the cricketer's room while he was playing the ICC T20 World Cup Super-12 game against South Africa on Sunday evening. Read more
BJP, Trinamool spar over Morbi bridge collapse
The heat of the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat has reached West Bengal with the Trinamool Congress and the BJP entering into a war of words over the tragic mishap. Read more
Twitter to lay off 25% of workforce in first round of job cuts: Report
Twitter, which was acquired last week by billionaire Elon Musk, plans to let go of a quarter of its workforce as part of what is expected to be the first round of layoffs, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter. Read more
Why is Cadbury the latest victim of boycotting?
Boycotting has, in recent times, turned into a digital phenomenon with the rising popularity of social media platforms. The latest boycotting move is against the British multinational confectionery company, Cadbury. It comes following the claims that the company uses gelatine 'derived from beef' in its products. Several users claimed that it hurts Hindu sentiments. Read more
A look at India's worst bridge disasters
A suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat collapsed on Sunday leaving at least 134 dead. While national and world leaders expressed grief at the tragedy, Morbi B Division Police Inspector Prakashbhai Dekavadiya has filed an FIR against the maintenance and management agencies of the bridge.The incident has received global attention with the British High Commission, the Singaporean counterpart, and the Nepal Prime Minister expressing their condolences. Read more
Assam government considering withdrawing AFSPA from more areas: CM Himanta
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said his government is considering withdrawing AFSPA from two more locations in the state. Read more
