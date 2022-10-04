DH Evening Brief: New fight between Delhi L-G & AAP over power scheme; Ten die in Uttarakhand avalanche
DH Evening Brief: New fight between Delhi L-G & AAP over power scheme; Ten die in Uttarakhand avalanche
updated: Oct 04 2022, 18:03 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Delhi L-G orders probe into AAP's free power scheme, Kejriwal links it to Gujarat polls
DelhiL-G Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities in the power subsidy scheme of the AAP dispensation, prompting a strong response from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who linked it to the Gujarat polls and claimed the move aimed at stalling the free electricity initiative. Read more
Ten mountaineers killed in Uttarakhand avalanche
Ten mountaineers were killed in an avalanche at Mount Draupadi Ka Danda - II peak in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Tuesday, officials said. Read more
Rahul Gandhi was asked to request me to withdraw from Congress president poll: Tharoor
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was asked by some party leaders to seek withdrawal of Shashi Tharoor's candidature, the Thiruvananthapuram MP, who has made an aggressive bid to its top post, claimed here on Tuesday. Read more
Pro-PFI slogans surface in Karnataka
After the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates by the union government, pro-PFI slogans surfaced on a road in Bantwal town of this district on Tuesday. Read more
EC says empty poll promises made by parties have far-reaching ramifications
The Election Commission on Tuesday wrote to political parties for providing authentic information to the voters to assess financial viability of their election promises and also sought their views on the issue. Read more
Watch: Ahead of KCR's national party launch, TRS leader distributes free alcohol, chicken in Warangal
Ahead of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's major announcement on launching a national party on Wednesday, TRS leaderRajanala Srihari distributed liquor bottles and chickento locals in Warangal. Read more
Alain Aspect, John F Clauser, Anton Zeilinger win Nobel Prize in Physics
Scientists Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger won the 2022NobelPrize in Physics for their advances in quantum mechanics on the behaviour of subatomic particles, opening the door to work on super computers and encrypted communication. Read more
Amit Shah promises reservations to Gujjar, Bakarwal, Pahari communities in Jammu and Kashmir
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that the Gujjar, Bakerwal and Pahari communities in Jammu and Kashmir will get reservation benefits in accordance with the recommendations of the Justice Sharma Commission which examined the issue of quota. Read more
Legal action against 'Adipurush' if objectionable scenes not removed, threatens MP Home Minister
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday warned the makers of upcoming Bollywood filmAdipurushof legal action if scenes showing Hindu religious figures in the 'wrong' way were not removed. Read more
When did Nadda file his nomination? Chidambaram questions BJP's election process
Former Union Minister PChidambaram chided the BJP over its election process for president's post in response to the ruling party's criticism on Congress presidential poll. Read more
