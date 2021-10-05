DH Evening Brief: October 5, 2021

Lakhimpur Kheri: Case against Priyanka, 10 others in UP
With the Congress questioning the detention of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, officials said Tuesday a case has been registered here against her and 10 others under sections related to preventive detention due to apprehension of breach of peace. Read more
Coal crunch: 64 non-pithead power plants left with less than 4 days of dry fuel stocks
Ahead of the festival season, coal supply crisis seems to be deepening as 64 non-pithead power plants are left with less than four days of the dry fuel stocks. The latest report on coal stocks for power plants from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) also showed that 25 such power plants had coal stocks for less than seven days as on October 3.Read more
BJP drubs Congress, AAP in Gandhinagar municipal polls
The BJP on Tuesday recorded its biggest victory in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls by winning 41 out of 44 seats.This is the first clear majority to the ruling party since the GMC came into existence in 2010. The Congress and AAP were drubbed with two and one seats respectively. Read more
Manabe, Hasselmann, Parisi win Nobel Prize for Physics
US-Japanese scientist Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann of Germany and Giorgio Parisi of Italy on Tuesday won the Nobel Physics Prize for climate models and the understanding of physical systems, the jury said. Read more
PM Modi highlights Centre's work in Lucknow, misses out on Lakhimpur violence
As PM Modi visited Lucknow amid unrest over Lakhimpur Kheri violence where eight people, including four farmers, were killed on Sunday, he made no reference to the incident or thetense atmosphere in the state. Read more
India houses half of global population vulnerable to life-threatening heat stress: Study
When bestselling science-fiction writer Kim Stanley Robinson opened his latest novel,The Ministry for the Future, he set the scene in India, where a deadly heat dome wipes out almost the entire population of a provincial city, sewing the seed for a radical political movement to combat climate change. Read more
Varun Gandhi shares video of SUV knocking down farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, demands arrest of culprits
BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday shared a video clip purportedly showing an SUV mowing down farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, and demanded that police immediately identify and arrest those involved in the incident. Read more
Mark Zuckerberg loses $6 billion in hours as Facebook faces outage
Mark Zuckerberg’s personal wealth has fallen by more than $6 billion in a few hours, knocking him down a notch on the list of the world’s richest people, after a whistleblower came forward and outages took Facebook Inc.’sflagship products offline. Read more
Vedanta eyes buying govt stake in Hindustan Copper
Mining giant Vedanta Group will look to bid for buying the government's stake in Hindustan Copper Ltd as when the state-owned firm is put up for privatisation, its billionaire founder Anil Agarwal has said. Read more
This is the reason behind Facebook's outage
The outages on Monday at Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram likely occurred because of a problem in the company’s domain name system, an obscure but crucial component of the internet. Read more
Petrol, diesel prices hit new highs: Check rates
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on Tuesday, sendingfuel rates to hit fresh record highs across the country.Read more
