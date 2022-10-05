DH Evening Brief: Now, TRS is Bharat Rashtra Samithi; Amit Shah rules out 'any dialogue' with Pakistan
DH Evening Brief: Now, TRS is Bharat Rashtra Samithi; Amit Shah rules out 'any dialogue' with Pakistan
updated: Oct 05 2022, 16:52 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
TRS to BRS: Will KCR’s name-change gamble pay off?
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s attempt to catapult the TRS party to the centre stage of national politics by renaming it is being watched by political pundits. Some see it as a move that could help increase his stature nationally, while others fear it could turn into a misadventure. Read more
'We will not talk': Shah rules out dialogue with Pak
Asserting that the Modi government would wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said there won’t be any dialogue with the neighbouring country. Read more
Bertozzi, Meldal, Sharpless awarded Nobel Prize in Chemistry
Scientists Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and Barry Sharpless won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday "for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry". Read more
'No danger to minorities': RSS chief Bhagwat, says concept of Hindu Rashtra being taken seriously
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said scare-mongering was being done by some that there was a danger to minorities, but asserted that this is neither the nature of the Sangh nor of Hindus. Read more
Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, one pilot killed
A Cheetahhelicopterof the Indian Army crashed in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh near the boundary with China on Wednesday morning, killing one of the two pilots onboard, a defence spokesperson said. Read more
Why Elon Musk changed his mind about buying Twitter
News that Elon Musk has agreed after all to proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter may have felt like a stunning surprise from the brash billionaire who loves to shock. Read more
Putin signs law annexing 4 regions of Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed laws formally absorbing four Ukrainian regions intoRussia, even as its military struggles to control the territory that was illegally annexed. Read more
'India's support to poor during Covid-19 remarkable,' says World Bank President
India's support to the poor and needy during the Covid-19 pandemic crisis is remarkable, and other nations should adopt the Indian move of targeted cash transfer instead of broad subsidies, World Bank President David Malpass said on Wednesday. Read more
