DH Evening Brief: October 7, 2021

Lakhimpur violence: Ajay Mishra's son 'untraceable'; UP govt sets up judicial commission
Interestingly, Ashish, who had denied the allegations and claimed that he was not in the vehicle which allegedly ran over protesting farmers, killing eight people, including four farmers and a local scribe in the Tikonia area of the district on Sunday, had been giving interviews to the local media until Tuesday. Read more
India to grant tourist visas from October 15
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will begin granting Tourist Visas to foreigners coming to India through chartered flights from October 15.Tourist visas for passengers arriving in India on flights 'other than chartered aircraft' will be allowed from November 15. Read more
Two teachers shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar
Less than 48 hours after three civilians were shot dead in Srinagar and Bandipora, unidentified militants killed two government school teachers, including a woman, in the old city Safa Kadal area of Srinagar on Thursday.Read more
Lakhimpur violence: Supreme Court asks Uttar Pradesh government to file status report by tomorrow
Acting suo motu in Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the Supreme Court on Thursday told the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report as to who have been named as accused in the case related to "murder of eight people" and whether they have been arrested or not.Read more
Still uncertain whether I will be playing for CSK next year, depends on retention policy, says Dhoni
The enigmatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni has no doubt that he would be seen in yellow even in 2022 but at this point, he does not know whether that yellow would be representative of his franchise Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Read more
Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah wins 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature
Abdulrazak Gurnah was awarded the top prize“for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents.”
Fitch cuts India's FY22 GDP growth forecast to 8.7%
Fitch Ratings has cut India's economic growth forecast to 8.7 per cent for the current fiscal but raised GDP growth projection for FY23 to 10 per cent, saying the second Covid-19 wave delayed rather than derail the economic recovery.The ‘Negative’ outlook, it said, reflects uncertainty over the debt trajectory following the sharp deterioration in India's public finances due to the pandemic shock. Read more
Fuel prices hiked: Petrol crosses Rs 103/litre in Delhi
Prices of petrol and diesel surged once again on October 07 across metros, touching a record high in the country. The price of petrol was increased by 35 paise in Delhi while diesel was up by nearly 29 paise.
SC directs Centre to allow induction of girls into Rashtriya Indian Military College
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Union government to allow induction of girls into the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) by permitting them to take the examinations, scheduled on December 18, 2021. Read more
Lakhimpur violence: Ajay Mishra's son 'untraceable'; UP govt sets up judicial commission
Interestingly, Ashish, who had denied the allegations and claimed that he was not in the vehicle which allegedly ran over protesting farmers, killing eight people, including four farmers and a local scribe in the Tikonia area of the district on Sunday, had been giving interviews to the local media until Tuesday. Read more
India to grant tourist visas from October 15
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will begin granting Tourist Visas to foreigners coming to India through chartered flights from October 15.Tourist visas for passengers arriving in India on flights 'other than chartered aircraft' will be allowed from November 15. Read more
Two teachers shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar
Less than 48 hours after three civilians were shot dead in Srinagar and Bandipora, unidentified militants killed two government school teachers, including a woman, in the old city Safa Kadal area of Srinagar on Thursday.Read more
Lakhimpur violence: Supreme Court asks Uttar Pradesh government to file status report by tomorrow
Acting suo motu in Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the Supreme Court on Thursday told the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report as to who have been named as accused in the case related to "murder of eight people" and whether they have been arrested or not.Read more
Still uncertain whether I will be playing for CSK next year, depends on retention policy, says Dhoni
The enigmatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni has no doubt that he would be seen in yellow even in 2022 but at this point, he does not know whether that yellow would be representative of his franchise Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Read more
Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah wins 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature
Abdulrazak Gurnah was awarded the top prize“for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents.”
Fitch cuts India's FY22 GDP growth forecast to 8.7%
Fitch Ratings has cut India's economic growth forecast to 8.7 per cent for the current fiscal but raised GDP growth projection for FY23 to 10 per cent, saying the second Covid-19 wave delayed rather than derail the economic recovery.The ‘Negative’ outlook, it said, reflects uncertainty over the debt trajectory following the sharp deterioration in India's public finances due to the pandemic shock. Read more
Fuel prices hiked: Petrol crosses Rs 103/litre in Delhi
Prices of petrol and diesel surged once again on October 07 across metros, touching a record high in the country. The price of petrol was increased by 35 paise in Delhi while diesel was up by nearly 29 paise.
SC directs Centre to allow induction of girls into Rashtriya Indian Military College
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Union government to allow induction of girls into the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) by permitting them to take the examinations, scheduled on December 18, 2021. Read more