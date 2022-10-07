DH Evening Brief: Bialiatski, 2 organisations win Nobel Peace Prize; Ola, Uber autos may face action in Karnataka
DH Evening Brief: Bialiatski, 2 organisations win Nobel Peace Prize; Ola, Uber autos may face action in Karnataka
updated: Oct 07 2022, 18:05 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Ales Bialiatski, Memorial, Center for Civil Liberties awarded Nobel Peace Prize
This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organisation Center for Civil Liberties. Read more
Karnataka Ola, Uber auto services 'illegal', Rapido may face action for overpricing
The Karnataka Transport Department said cab aggregators who are "illegally" providing auto-rickshaw hailing services as well as bike taxi aggregator Rapido may face action starting next week. Read more
RBI to soon launch e-rupee on pilot basis for limited use
The Reserve Bank on Friday said it will soon commence the pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases as it tests digital currency in India. Read more
Karnataka to hike SC/ST quota via Constitutional amendment
In a major policy move, the BJP government decided Friday to increase the SC/ST quota in Karnataka for which a Constitutional amendment would be sought. Read more
Hero MotoCorp launches first electric scooter worldwide
Motorcycle maker Hero MotoCorp launched its first electric scooter worldwide on Friday as it looks to catch up with newer businesses that have taken the lead in the country's clean mobility push. Read more
Iran says Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than 'blows'
The death of Iranian Kurdish woman MahsaAminiwas caused by illness rather than blows or beatings, said an official medical report published Friday, three weeks after she died in custody. Read more
Centre forms panel to examine giving SC status to religious converts, who were 'historically' SCs
The Centre has appointed a commission headed by former CJI K G Balakrishnan to examine the matter of giving Scheduled Caste status to new people who claim to “historically” have belonged to the SCs, but have converted to a religion other than those mentioned in the Presidential orders. Read more
Varanasi court defers hearing on carbon dating of 'Shivling' in Gyanvapi Mosque premises
A Varanasi court on Friday deferred the hearing on the matter related to carbon dating of the 'Shivling'reportedly found within the Gyanvapi Mosque complex. It will now take up the matter on October 11. Read more
Arun Bali donned many hats and excelled in all
Arun Bali, the veteran actor who gave Indian cinema many memorable characters passed away at the age of 79. Read more
Congress president poll: Kharge marches ahead of Tharoor in Tamil Nadu
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has emerged as the favourite for the party's presidential poll among the cadres in Tamil Nadu after a majority shunned a meeting called by fellow contestant Shashi Tharoor. Read more
Interpreting Bhagwat and Hosabale: Is the RSS changing?
'Against some people, you build up malice without knowing them,' wrote novelist Khushwant Singh about M S Golwalkar, the then sarsanghchalak of RSS, after their meeting in 1972. Singh even believed he could persuade the RSS to work for Hindu-Muslim unity. But the situation worsened in the 1980s and 1990s as both Hindu and Muslim community leaders took rigid confrontationist positions. The Gujarat communal riots of 2002 further complicated the scenario. Read more
Watch: Rahul makes Siddaramaiah sprint amid Bharat Jodo Yatra
In one viral moment from the Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, leader Rahul Gandhi made former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dash with him hand-in-hand. In the video from October 7, both Congress leaders are seen walking when Rahul grabs hold of Siddaramaiah’s hand and starts running. Watch video
Government asks CJI U U Lalit to name successor
The Union government on Friday asked incumbent Chief Justice of India U U Lalit to name his successor.According to the convention, Justice D Y Chandrachud is next in line to become the CJI in order of seniority. He is likely to be named as the next CJI by Justice Lalit. Read more
Ales Bialiatski, Memorial, Center for Civil Liberties awarded Nobel Peace Prize
This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organisation Center for Civil Liberties. Read more
Karnataka Ola, Uber auto services 'illegal', Rapido may face action for overpricing
The Karnataka Transport Department said cab aggregators who are "illegally" providing auto-rickshaw hailing services as well as bike taxi aggregator Rapido may face action starting next week. Read more
RBI to soon launch e-rupee on pilot basis for limited use
The Reserve Bank on Friday said it will soon commence the pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases as it tests digital currency in India. Read more
Karnataka to hike SC/ST quota via Constitutional amendment
In a major policy move, the BJP government decided Friday to increase the SC/ST quota in Karnataka for which a Constitutional amendment would be sought. Read more
Hero MotoCorp launches first electric scooter worldwide
Motorcycle maker Hero MotoCorp launched its first electric scooter worldwide on Friday as it looks to catch up with newer businesses that have taken the lead in the country's clean mobility push. Read more
Iran says Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than 'blows'
The death of Iranian Kurdish woman MahsaAminiwas caused by illness rather than blows or beatings, said an official medical report published Friday, three weeks after she died in custody. Read more
Centre forms panel to examine giving SC status to religious converts, who were 'historically' SCs
The Centre has appointed a commission headed by former CJI K G Balakrishnan to examine the matter of giving Scheduled Caste status to new people who claim to “historically” have belonged to the SCs, but have converted to a religion other than those mentioned in the Presidential orders. Read more
Varanasi court defers hearing on carbon dating of 'Shivling' in Gyanvapi Mosque premises
A Varanasi court on Friday deferred the hearing on the matter related to carbon dating of the 'Shivling'reportedly found within the Gyanvapi Mosque complex. It will now take up the matter on October 11. Read more
Arun Bali donned many hats and excelled in all
Arun Bali, the veteran actor who gave Indian cinema many memorable characters passed away at the age of 79. Read more
Congress president poll: Kharge marches ahead of Tharoor in Tamil Nadu
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has emerged as the favourite for the party's presidential poll among the cadres in Tamil Nadu after a majority shunned a meeting called by fellow contestant Shashi Tharoor. Read more
Interpreting Bhagwat and Hosabale: Is the RSS changing?
'Against some people, you build up malice without knowing them,' wrote novelist Khushwant Singh about M S Golwalkar, the then sarsanghchalak of RSS, after their meeting in 1972. Singh even believed he could persuade the RSS to work for Hindu-Muslim unity. But the situation worsened in the 1980s and 1990s as both Hindu and Muslim community leaders took rigid confrontationist positions. The Gujarat communal riots of 2002 further complicated the scenario. Read more
Watch: Rahul makes Siddaramaiah sprint amid Bharat Jodo Yatra
In one viral moment from the Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, leader Rahul Gandhi made former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dash with him hand-in-hand. In the video from October 7, both Congress leaders are seen walking when Rahul grabs hold of Siddaramaiah’s hand and starts running. Watch video
Government asks CJI U U Lalit to name successor
The Union government on Friday asked incumbent Chief Justice of India U U Lalit to name his successor.According to the convention, Justice D Y Chandrachud is next in line to become the CJI in order of seniority. He is likely to be named as the next CJI by Justice Lalit. Read more