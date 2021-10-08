DH Evening Brief: October 8, 2021

Coming full circle: Tatas back in Air India cockpit
They say better late than never. For the Tatas, the original owners of Air India, bringing back the airline to its fold is worth the wait even if the attempt to privatise the bleeding national carrier by successive governments has taken over two decades.
A metropolitan magistrate here on Friday denied bail toAryanKhan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and two others in a case pertaining to the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.
My son innocent, will appear before police: Ajay Mishra
The Uttar Pradesh Police issued a fresh notice to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish asking him to appear before it by 11 am Saturday in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left eight dead, after he missed his summons for Friday.
Two journalists whose work has angered the authorities in Russia and the Philippines were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, honouring the right to free speech which the prize-giving committee described as under threat around the globe.
Chaos at Mumbai airport: Flyers stuck in long queues miss flights
Choas and confusion prevailed at the Mumbai International Airport on Friday morning as passengersgot stuck in long queues with many missing flights amidst a massive rush to their hometownsfor the festival.
