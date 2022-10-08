DH Evening Brief: Kejriwal running from duties, says Delhi L-G; K'taka Minister orders seizure of Ola, Uber vehicles
updated: Oct 08 2022, 17:17 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Arvind Kejriwal running from constitutional duties: Delhi L-G
In a no holds barred letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, L-G VK Saxena has accused him and his ministers of running away from their constitutional duties and responsibility of governance in Delhi.
Seize Ola, Uber vehicles: Karnataka Transport Minister orders
Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu said Saturday that he has ordered officials to impound Ola and Uber vehicles in Bengaluru where the aggregators are engaged in a regulatory tussle with authorities.
It's a fight to the finish: Tharoor on Cong prez poll
Congress presidential polls candidate Shashi Tharoor on Saturday dismissed talk of him withdrawing from the election, asserting that he never backs down from a challenge and "it is a fight to the finish".
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 7 issued a concept note on the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) explaining its features and the objectives behind its issuance in India. As the RBI expands the scope of the pilot launch, more specific features and benefits will be communicated over time.
Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea
Russian state-backed media reported on Saturday that a fire broke out on the bridge linking mainland Russia with the Russian-controlled Crimean Peninsula, hours after powerful blasts rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
Revived Twitter deal shows Musk is full of surprises
With only about two weeks to go before a court case over his attempts to withdraw his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter, Elon Musk’s second U-turn over the deal shows the world’s richest man is still full of surprises.
The RSS perspective: Bhagwat outlined an all-inclusive worldview
It is clear that the Sarsanghchalak carrying forward the unbroken tradition of Sangh for 97 years, has reiterated the all-inclusive worldview of the RSS and re-emphasising that it is the society that can transform itself, so we must act now and act collectively as a society to take Bharat forward to its well-deserved place as 'vishwa guru'.
'Insult to say Gandhis will control Kharge or Tharoor'
Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are people of stature and it is an insult to say that they will be remote controlled by the Gandhis.
Chandrayaan-2 spectrometer maps abundance of sodium on Moon for first time
The X-ray spectrometer 'CLASS' on the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter has mapped an abundance of sodium on the moon for the first time, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
