DH Evening Brief: Team Uddhav submits alternate party symbols to EC; car prices set to rise due to stricter emission norms
updated: Oct 09 2022, 17:11 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Trishul, mashaal, sun: Team Uddhav's alternate symbols
A day after the Election Commission put a freeze on the Shiv Sena symbol and name amid the ongoing tussle between the two camps led by Uddhav Thackeray and CM Eknath Shinde, the camp led by Uddhav Thackeray submitted three symbols to the ECI as alternatives to the erstwhile Sena's iconic bow and arrow symbol — 'trishul', 'mashaal', and 'rising sun'.
Explained: Fight over 'real' Shiv Sena and how EC allocates party symbols to factions
Even as the tussle between the Uddhav Thackeray faction and Eknath Shinde group continues to grow after the the latter split from the erstwhile Shiv Sena in June, both sides have staked claim to the party name and symbol as both believe they constitute the real Shiv Sena.
Most muslims use condoms, population on decline: Owaisi
The Muslim community uses family planning tool, condom the most in order to maintain a gap between two children, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed. He was responding to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent population imbalance remark.
OPEC+ oil production cut could be 10% real, 90% illusion
Ministers from the OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries agreed to cut their collective output target by 2 million barrels a day from November when they met on Wednesday. How much their actual production falls could be as little as one-tenth of the headline figure.
Age catching up with Nitish Kumar, claims Prashant Kishor
Poll strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Sunday alleged that age was catching up with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was also feeling "politically isolated, after being surrounded by people whom he did not trust".
Max Verstappen wins second Formula One title after Leclerc penalty
Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his second Formula One world championship amid scenes of confusion on Sunday after Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc collected a five-second post-race penalty at the Japanese Grand Prix.
‘Plot Twist!’: Musk’s deal for Twitter lurches toward a close
The world’s richest man, who was in a rush to acquire the social network in April and then abruptly soured on the deal, spent months trying to exit the obligation entirely. In recent weeks, both sides discussed a price that was about $4 below the $54.20 per-share accord, but couldn’t agree on additional terms, according to people familiar with the matter.
Car prices set to rise as companies gear up to comply with stricter emission norms
Passenger and commercial vehicle prices are expected to rise as automobile companies invest in upgrading vehicles to meet stricter emission norms that kick in from April next year.
Mulayam Singh Yadav 'quite critical', on life-saving drugs
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be critical and on lifesaving drugs in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Medanta hospital in Gurugram said on Sunday.
