DH Evening Brief: SC Collegium again backs gay lawyer Kirpal for HC judge post; DCW head dragged by car for 10-15 metres
updated: Jan 19 2023, 19:11 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
SC Collegium reiterates recommendation to appoint gay advocate Saurabh Kirpal as HC judge
Supreme CourtCollegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Thursday reiterated its November 11, 2021 recommendation on openly gay senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal as Delhi High Court judge while rejecting the union government's objections about his sexual orientation and Swiss partner. Read more
DCW head Swati Maliwal dragged by car for 10-15 meters near AIIMS Delhi; one arrested
Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Thursday said she was dragged by a car for 10-15 metres outside AIIMS when her hand got stuck in the vehicle's window and its inebriated driver drove on. Read more
It is a propaganda piece: MEA on BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
India on Thursday described aBBCdocumentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots as a "propaganda piece" designed to push a particular "discredited narrative". Read more
Android dominance: Supreme Court refuses to entertain Google's plea against NCLAT order
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain the plea of US tech giantGoogleagainst an order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) refusing an interim stay on the competition regulator imposing a Rs 1,337 crore penalty on it. Read more
Babita Phogat comes with ‘message’ from govt; wrestlers demand new federation
Three-time CWG medallist and BJP leader Babita Phogat on Thursday came with a "message" from the government and assured the grapplers that their demands will be met after elite wrestlers insisted thatWFIbe disbanded. Read more
Aviation Safety | It’s time we idiot-proof aircraft emergency exit doors
I won’t be surprised if soon the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issues an immediate, emergency circular stating requirements for the addition and mandatory installation of squeaky toys, a rattle, and balloons for those over inquisitive passengers seated in emergency exit rows. Read more
In Pics | Indian wrestlers stage protest against WFI at Jantar Mantar
Ace Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat and others protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), alleging "harassment of wrestlers by WFI through its arbitrary rules and regulations." Phogat on Wednesday alleged that WFI President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been sexually exploiting women wrestlers for many years and sought the intervention of Prime Minister and Home Minister in his removal. See pics
Urination incident: Air India imposes four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra
Air India has imposed a four-month flying ban on ShankarMishra, who is accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger onboard a flight in November last year, a source said on Thursday. Read more
As India debates demographics, Sikkim wants more babies
India is set to overtake China as the world's most populous country this year, but a small state in the South Asian nation's mountainous northeast is worried about its shrinking indigenous communities and urging them to have more babies. Read more
'Joke' tweet lands Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam in fake sexting media storm
Indian media is awash with articles on how Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam was allegedly "sexting" another player's girlfriend. The problem: it's false news that originated in a "joke" tweet from a parody account. Read more
