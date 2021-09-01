DH Evening Brief: September 1, 2021

'Rising GDP means rise in prices of gas, diesel and petrol': Rahul Gandhi slams Modi government
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday once again targeted the Centre on fuel price rise, claiming that a new concept of GDP in the country wherein its increase actually means an increase in Gas, Diesel and Petrol prices. Read more
Breakthrough Covid-19 infections in India within expected numbers: INSACOG
The reported breakthrough Covid-19 infections in India are well within the expected numbers taking into account the total infections and other factors, genome sequencing government consortium INSACOG has said in its recent bulletin while stressing that inoculation protects from severe illness. Read more
Taliban says it has surrounded Afghan resistance fighters, calls for peace
The Taliban has surrounded the only remaining province resisting its rule, a senior leader said on Wednesday, calling on rebels to negotiate a settlement with the group. Read more
Rain inundates streets as Delhi records highest rainfall in September in 19 years
Will sweep gurdwara floor: Rawat on 'Panj Pyare' remark
AICC general secretary Harish Rawat on Wednesday apologised for referring to the party’s Punjab leadership as “Panj Pyare” and will atone for his remark by sweeping the floor at a gurdwara. Read more
Koramangala accident: 7 people crammed in 5-seater car, none wore seat belt; airbags didn't open
The Audi Q3 which met with a fatal accident in Koramangala in the early hours of Tuesday was packed with seven people, although its seating capacity is just five, police quoted eyewitnesses as saying. Read more
No cases of new Covid variant C.1.2 detected in India: Health Ministry
Amid the threat of new Covid variant C.1.2, which has been detected in South Africa and many other countries globally, the Union health ministry on Wednesday clarified that no case of this variant has been detected in India so far. Read more
Swiggy agent accused of killing Noida restaurant owner over delay in order
A delivery agent working for food delivery platform Swiggy is accused of shooting and killing the owner of a restaurant in Greater Noida for allegedly delaying part of an order. Read more
Fact-check: Does the video show Taliban ‘hanging’ a body from a helicopter?
The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan on August 30, marking an end to two decades of conflict. The US has reportedly abandoned military equipment and those not dismantled have been taken over by the Taliban. Read more
Karnataka speedster Prasidh Krishna added to main Test squad
Karnataka speedster Prasidh Krishna, who has been on standby with the Indian team for the past three months, was on Wednesday added to the main squad ahead of the fourth Test against England here. Read more
Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers baulk at new coverage
An ever-swelling amount of space debris is threatening satellites that hover around Earth, making insurers leery of offering coverage to the devices that transmit texts, maps, videos and scientific data, industry sources said. Read more
Is the economic marginalisation of Muslims becoming widespread?
That the politics of polarisation in India keeps getting worse is hardly a secret. But can bangles and dosas be used to inflame old societal divisions and fuel the toxic narrative of an economic boycott of Muslim street vendors and micro-businesses? Read more
