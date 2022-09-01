DH Evening Brief: UPA delegation 'shocked over selective leaks' on Jharkhand CM's disqualification; AAP steps up attack on Lt Guv
updated: Sep 01 2022, 18:43 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Shocked over selective leaks on Jharkhand CM's disqualification as MLA: UPA delegation to Governor
A UPA delegation on Thursday told Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais that it was shocked over "selective leaks" on Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s disqualification as a legislator. Read more
AAP steps up attack on Lt Guv over corruption charges
Sounding the bugle for another confrontation, AAP on Thursday stepped up the attack on Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena accusing him of corruption, while he was heading Khadi Board even as the latter targeted Arvind Kejriwal of launching false accusations.
We are humans and make mistakes: Aamir Khan Productions
"We are all human beings and make mistakes," Aamir Khan Productions said in a statement on Thursday, seeking forgiveness on the occasion of the annual festival of Samvatsari celebrated by the Jain community across the globe.
GST collection jumps 28% to Rs 1.43 lakh crore in August
India's tax collection from the sale of goods and services soared 28 per cent to Rs 1.43 lakh crore in July aided by rising demand, higher rates, and greater compliance. Read more
China locks down 2.1 crore people in Chengdu in Covid-19 outbreak
Chinese authorities have locked down Chengdu, a southwestern city of 21 million people, following a spike in Covid-19 cases. Residents have been ordered to stay home, and about 70 per cent of the flights have been suspended to and from the city, which is a major transit hub in Sichuan province and a governmental and economic centre.
Jammu and Kashmir: Not only Azad's, but Farooq's next steps crucial
Last week, Ghulam Nabi Azad severed his 50-year-old relations with the Congress party. Beyond the buzz it created in the media and political circles, which might last for a few more days, the test for Azad begins now.
