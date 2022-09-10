DH Evening Brief: 'UP+Bihar = gayi Modi sarkar' posters emerge in UP; Shah takes swipe at Rahul's 'foreign T-shirt'
DH Evening Brief: 'UP+Bihar = gayi Modi sarkar' posters emerge in UP; Shah takes swipe at Rahul's 'foreign T-shirt'
updated: Sep 10 2022, 17:40 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
'UP+Bihar = gayi Modi sarkar' posters emerge in Lucknow
Days after JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister met SP patriarch Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav as part of his efforts to unite Opposition parties, a poster has emerged at the SP office here with a message that created a buzz in the political circle here.
Shah takes swipe at Rahul's 'foreign T-shirt' in yatra
Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday targeted Rahul Gandhi over the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', saying the Congress leader had once said India is not a nation and is now out to "unite" the country wearing a "foreign-make" T-shirt.
Charles III proclaimed King with trumpet fanfare, vows to emulate 'inspiring' Queen Elizabeth II
With a trumpet fanfare and gun salutes, Charles III was officially proclaimed King at a pomp-filled ceremony on Saturday, at which he pledged to emulate his late mother Queen Elizabeth II and serve for the rest of his life.
Congress and BJP were engaged in a war of words on Saturday after Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra met with a controversial priest, who was arrested last year for hate speech, in Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu.
World paying 'horrific price' for fossil fuels folly, says UN chief
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday that developing nations were paying a "horrific price" for the world's reliance on fossil fuels, as he toured parts of Pakistan hit by floods blamed on climate change.
Facilities at campsites, containers 'basic'; BJP trying to 'defame' yatra: Cong
Sixty truck-mounted containers with colour-coded occupant capacity, a 10-seater conference facility, mobile toilets and a dining area are some of the features of a "Bharat Jodo Yatra" campsite that moves daily to a new location.
Box Office: Ranbir-Alia starrer 'Brahmastra' earns Rs 75 crore on Day 1
"Brahmastra Part One: Shivahas delivered a massive opening day of Rs 75 crore (GBOC), igniting celebrations across the country, the film industry, theatre owners and audiences, with the weekend total expected to be huge!" according to a note shared by production banners Star Studios and Dharma Productions.
'UP+Bihar = gayi Modi sarkar' posters emerge in Lucknow
Days after JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister met SP patriarch Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav as part of his efforts to unite Opposition parties, a poster has emerged at the SP office here with a message that created a buzz in the political circle here.
Read more
Shah takes swipe at Rahul's 'foreign T-shirt' in yatra
Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday targeted Rahul Gandhi over the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', saying the Congress leader had once said India is not a nation and is now out to "unite" the country wearing a "foreign-make" T-shirt.
Read more
Charles III proclaimed King with trumpet fanfare, vows to emulate 'inspiring' Queen Elizabeth II
With a trumpet fanfare and gun salutes, Charles III was officially proclaimed King at a pomp-filled ceremony on Saturday, at which he pledged to emulate his late mother Queen Elizabeth II and serve for the rest of his life.
Read more
Rahul meets controversial pastor; BJP slams Cong's 'Bharat Todo' yatra
Congress and BJP were engaged in a war of words on Saturday after Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra met with a controversial priest, who was arrested last year for hate speech, in Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu.
Read more
Bengaluru: India’s IT (Identity Theft) capital
The NCRB’s report shows that while 1685 cases of identity theft were reported in 19 major cities of the country last year, 1212 of them were registered in Bengaluru.
Read more
World paying 'horrific price' for fossil fuels folly, says UN chief
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday that developing nations were paying a "horrific price" for the world's reliance on fossil fuels, as he toured parts of Pakistan hit by floods blamed on climate change.
Read more
Facilities at campsites, containers 'basic'; BJP trying to 'defame' yatra: Cong
Sixty truck-mounted containers with colour-coded occupant capacity, a 10-seater conference facility, mobile toilets and a dining area are some of the features of a "Bharat Jodo Yatra" campsite that moves daily to a new location.
Read more
The challenges facing Britain's new King Charles
From a younger brother tarnished by a sex abuse case to allegations of royal racism, Britain's new King Charles will face several challenges.
Read more
High hopes for underdogs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final
Sri Lanka are poised for an unlikely Asia Cup victory over favourites Pakistan in Sunday's final after a giant-slaying streak through the tournament despite troubles at home.
Read more
Living with rebels
What does it mean to grow up in a family that is liberal, outspoken, and non-conformist?
Read more
Box Office: Ranbir-Alia starrer 'Brahmastra' earns Rs 75 crore on Day 1
"Brahmastra Part One: Shivahas delivered a massive opening day of Rs 75 crore (GBOC), igniting celebrations across the country, the film industry, theatre owners and audiences, with the weekend total expected to be huge!" according to a note shared by production banners Star Studios and Dharma Productions.
Read more