DH Evening Brief: September 12, 2021

Bhupendra Patel elected as new Gujarat Chief Minister
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday announced low-profile party MLA Bhupendra Patel as the new chief minister of Gujarat, succeeding Vijay Rupani who stepped down from the post a day before. Read more
Transforming UP from West Bengal? UP govt ad boasts of development with picture of Kolkata bridge
In preparation of next year's Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the face of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has started cropping up in advertisements as the government boasts of development under the BJP government. But its latest advertisement in Sunday'sIndian Expressmay have gone wrong. Read more
Zomato to stop grocery delivery service from September 17
Online food delivery platform Zomato has decided to stop its grocery delivery service from September 17 mainly on account of gaps in order fulfilment, leading to poor customer experience. Read more
In Pics | Chief Ministers who have resigned this year
A look at the Chief Minister's who have resigned this year from their positions. See pics
Taliban say girls, women may study in no-men classrooms
The higher education minister in the new Taliban government says women can study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, but that classrooms will be gender-segregated and that Islamic dress is compulsory. Read more
Watch: Oxygen Crisis | What has changed in Bengaluru's private hospitals?
The devastating second wave has compelled both public and private authorities to be battle-ready if oxygen demand shoots up again in future waves. Team DH brings you a ground report from a few hospitals in Bengaluru. Watch video
British teen Emma Raducanu wins US Open
British teenager Emma Raducanu completed the greatest underdog title run in tennis history on Saturday, becoming the first qualifier to capture a Grand Slam crown by defeating Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the US Open women's final. Read more
Newly released FBI memo hints at Saudi involvment with 9/11 hijackers
The Biden administration declassified an FBI memo Saturday that fortified suspicions of official Saudi involvement with the hijackers in the September 11, 2001 attacks, but it fell well short of proof that victims' families suing Saudi Arabia had hoped for. Read more
What went wrong with Ford in India and who will benefit from its exit?
A combination of factors like wrong-reading of the market/product design/positioning and huge investment in a second plant when the first plant capacity itself was not fully utilised, resulted in US auto major Ford Motor Company biting the dust in India, said industry experts. Read more
In festival season, Bengaluru hospitals see more Covid-19 cases
Covid may be down but not out if the latest hospitalisation figures are to be considered.At a time when new Covid-19 cases have stagnated at a daily average of 316 over the last 30 days, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been registering more and more hospital admissions as the festive season sets in. Read more
10% of UAE private sector workers should be Emiratis in 5 years: Govt
Private sector companies in the UAE will have to fill 10 per cent of their positions with Emirati nationals in five years time, the UAE said on Sunday in its latest tranche of economic reforms. Read more
